Mainbot Launches The First Global Education Games Metaverse with its own Cryptocurrency and NFTs

French start-up Mainbot announces the creation of The First Global Education Games Metaverse — The Winkyverse — to teach new technologies to children and their families.

The Winkyverse will rely on blockchain technology and will have its cryptocurrency: The Winkies. It will be offered to the public through an ICO starting October 25.

The project has already won over big names in the Blockchain ecosystem such as Sébastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox; Nicolas Gilot, co-founder of Ultra; Mickael Canu, co-founder of Ternoa; and Kyle Chassé, CEO of Paid network and Master Ventures.

Mainbot recently unveiled the first collection of 12,111 NFTs: The Winkybots. It can be used as avatars in The Winkyverse, and some of them can be 3D printed.

Until then, Mainbot was primarily known for its educational robot ‘Winky,’ which already sold thousands of units across Europe. Mainbot is now moving up a gear with the development of a state-of-the-art Metaverse combining blockchain, NFTs, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.

WINKY: An Educational Robot to Prepare Children for The Future

Mainbot’s story began in 2017 with the creation of Winky, an educational robot to teach programming and robotics to children.

In 2019, Winky became the most funded tech project on the French crowdfunding platform ‘Ulule.’ A total of more than 1,352 contributors had pre-ordered Winky, the first educational robot made in France.

Winky is now on sale in the main French retail chains such as La Fnac, Boulanger, BHV, Natures et Découvertes, Galeries Lafayette and Le Bon Marché.

With launches in the U.K., Germany, and the U.S. for Christmas 2021, Mainbot plans to pass the 25,000 customer mark by the end of the year.

The Winkyverse: The First Global Education Games Metaverse

The Winkyverse is a 3-D open world where users can interact, play and learn as well as create and monetize their educational games. The metaverse itself includes two modules: Winkyplay and Winkymaker.

Winkyplay brings together hundreds of educational games developed by renowned video games editors and content publishers. Winkyplay also allows users to create their games in many different categories such as action, memory, logic, racing, etc.

Winkymaker will offer the possibility to players to design their accessories for the robot thanks to an intuitive 3-D editor accessible to all. They can then use their creations within the Winkyverse, but also 3D print them and receive them at home.

The Winkymaker interface will allow users to transform their creations into NFTs and sell them on various marketplaces such as OpenSea.

Backed by Top Investors and Advisors

École Polytechnique, the best engineering school in France, was the first to invest in the project and was quickly joined by several renowned players.

Among them are Jérôme Bédier (ex-General Secretary of the Carrefour Group), Bruno Maisonnier (creator of the robots Nao and Pepper, acquired by Softbank), Michael Ingberg (Former CEO of Meccano) as well as Mateo Romano and Philippe Tomazo (former directors of Mattel and Universal Games).

The Winkies: The Winkyverse’s Cryptocurrency

The Winkyverse will have its cryptocurrency, The Winkies, an ERC-20 token created on the Ethereum blockchain. The Winkies will be the only payment method accepted within the Winkyverse.

The Winkies will not only allow you to pay for the access rights to the Winkyverse but also purchase game subscriptions or make in-app purchases within the various games. They will also be used to pay game and content developers and should be used by advertisers wishing to advertise within the Winkyverse. It will also be possible to acquire Winky Robot at -50% compared to the public price (€ 99 vs. € 199) using Winkies as a means of payment. Finally, the holders of Winkies will have voting rights on certain decisions affecting the evolution of the Metaverse.

The Winkybots: A Collection of 12,111 NFTs

The Winkybots are a collection of 12,111 NFTs living on the blockchain Ethereum. The first 12,000 in the collection were programmatically generated by computer and the remaining 111 will be created one by one in partnership with artists from different countries.

It will be possible to use The Winkybots as avatars within different Metaverses and some of them will be 3D printable. They will then benefit from the same features as Winky robots.

The holders of Winkybots will also have the right to create licensed products, and they will receive royalties if one or more of their NFTs are used in commercial projects such as video games, comics, cartoons, etc.

Currently, a mini-series including the Winkybots is being prepared for television. All NFTs will be freely tradable Opensea.

The first collection of NFTs became available on October 11 on the website www.winkybots.io. It is still possible to join the waiting list for a chance to get your hands on one of the Winkybots.

The cryptocurrency will be offered to the general public through an ICO from October 25 on the website www.getwinkies.com.