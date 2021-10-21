fbpx

Texas Firefighter Fund Invests $25M In Bitcoin And Ethereum

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 21, 2021 3:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Texas Firefighter Fund Invests $25M In Bitcoin And Ethereum

The Houston Firefighters' Relief and Retirement Fund invested a portion of its $4 billion portfolio in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, the fund, which is responsible for the pensions of more than 6,600 active and retired firefighters as well as their surviving family members, invested in cryptocurrency through a partnership with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG). NYDIG executed the purchase of $25 million of Bitcoin and Ethereum for the fund and Texas public records show the institution held more than $4.1 billion in total net assets as of June 2020, which translates to a 0.6% crypto allocation.

The fund’s chief investment officer Ajit Singh explained that the institution has been "studying this as an asset class" for some time and admitted that crypto "became an asset class we could not ignore anymore.” He also said that institutional adoption will develop more supply and demand dynamics and pointed out that having actual crypto gives the firm "the possibility of income generation potential.” 

The report follows Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high on Wednesday, the day after the first U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund launched following approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BTC Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is trading at $62,111.18 Thursday afternoon, after seeing its price drop by about 5.37% over the last 24 hours. 

Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Miner Debuted On Wall Street With Over 50% Gain: What Investors Need To KNow

Bitcoin Miner Debuted On Wall Street With Over 50% Gain: What Investors Need To KNow

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rally may not have come at a better time for a New York-headquartered cryptocurrency miner. read more
Bitcoin ETF Proposals: The SEC's Long History Of Rejections

Bitcoin ETF Proposals: The SEC's Long History Of Rejections

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
Why This Coinbase Analyst Says The Bitcoin Rally Is Revving Up Cryptocurrency Exchange's Near-Term Prospects

Why This Coinbase Analyst Says The Bitcoin Rally Is Revving Up Cryptocurrency Exchange's Near-Term Prospects

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gone through the roof in recent sessions, and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. read more
Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. read more