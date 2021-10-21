Could 'Bitcoin $69,420' Be A Signature Meme Event For The Cryptocurrency?

The most valuable cryptocurrency is seeing a rise in valuation that took the coin to record highs on Wednesday. The price of the coin is now approaching potential max meme potential.

What Happened: The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high of $66,930.39 on Wednesday. This marked a new record from the $64,800 level seen by the coin in April.

The next leg up for Bitcoin could take it to a price that has the ultimate meme potential: $69,420. The price would combine two of the most popular numbers in social media and meme land and could be a big event for the cryptocurrency.

Why It’s Important: Some people have already pointed to the potential price of Bitcoin hitting the $69,000 price.

Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano called for Bitcoin at $69,420 as a potential internet-breaking event.

$69,420 bitcoin price will break the internet. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 15, 2021

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a meme Wednesday showing the price of Bitcoin at $69,000 and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at $4,200. Musk has been known to use 69 and 420 in memes and references.

In 2018, Musk tweeted that he secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Tesla remained public.

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) had one of the biggest stock stories ever earlier this year with a short squeeze of epic proportions. Many on social media called for GME shares to hit the $420.69 level.

GME shares have traded between $10.36 and $483 over the last 52 weeks.

