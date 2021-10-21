Fast-Rising Crypto Adviser BitBod Shares 5 Lessons for a Career in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a word we hear from many people these days. Many in the world have heard of cryptocurrencies at least once or tried to invest in this market. But, despite being one of the largest sources of investment in the world, it is still unknown to many people. More importantly, it is still vague even for those who have begun to learn, as there is much misinformation in this sector.

This has made it more difficult to understand this market and succeed with cryptocurrency. In light of this, BitBod, the cryptocurrency genius who, at the age of 24, has the most potent cryptocurrency medium in the Middle East, has five lessons for entering Cryptocurrency.

Lesson 1: Improve Your Ability to Persuade and Sell

The cryptocurrency market is not limited to buying and selling bitcoin and other altcoins. The world of cryptocurrency is a very vast world in which great things can be done as long as we change our attitude towards this world. One of the things we need to learn well in cryptocurrency is the ability to persuade and learn sales skills. If you can master the art of negotiation and presentation, you can get many projects in various fields or even produce pieces of training in this field that will make you money. So do not limit yourself and think about selling your knowledge and skills in this market.

Lesson 2: Learn Trading

A large part of the cryptocurrency world is dominated by trading. This is natural as it is the bedrock of the investment process. I recommend that you take this seriously. Learn the technical and the fundamentals alike. But it’s important not to dwell on these issues too much. Many people enter this field and soon lose sight of this point. But this is not the whole market. Consider pursuing big projects; projects that reinforce the decentralization debate even more.

Lesson 3: Learn Blockchain Programming

Soon, many programmers' attitudes toward the concept of programming will change, and programming languages will soon grow in the Chinese blockchain. Languages like Solidity could be the future of the programming world.

My advice to those interested in programming is to study the field of blockchain and expand your knowledge as much as possible because there are many opportunities in this field. No one has dealt with it yet, and you may be the next Vitalik Buterin.

Lesson 4: Create New Opportunities Using Blockchain

Many people think they have to create a new internet, but I don’t believe that this is the case. Nothing special will happen in these areas, and we should have new opportunities. One of these opportunities is blockchain, an option that can change your life like Social networking, the establishment of a crypto Amazon, and the like. You’ll get better results in the field of blockchain knowledge.

Lesson 5: Do Not Worry about Scalability

Scalability will always exist and will never go away. The only thing that happens on scalability is that it might get a little better. However, if you are going to work on cryptocurrency projects, you will notice that they pay more attention to the element of time, speed and efficiency. Do not worry about scalability, but try and grow it.