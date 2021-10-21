fbpx

Why Cathie Wood Isn't Buying The First Bitcoin Futures ETF

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 21, 2021 11:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Cathie Wood Isn't Buying The First Bitcoin Futures ETF

Cathie Wood, the founder and chief investment officer at Ark Invest, is holding off on investing in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO), which began trading on Tuesday.

What Happened: Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Wood told Bloomberg that one of the reasons Ark Invest hasn’t invested in BITO was “the tax ramifications” of a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures product.

“We’re looking at this very carefully, the futures. There are some tax ramifications we’d like to understand more having to do with contango versus more normal backwardation,” said Wood.

The ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF has already hit $1.1 billion in assets under management (AUM), beating an 18-year-old record for the fastest fund to a billion-dollar AUM.

Last month, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that Ark Invest had amended the prospectus for its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) to potentially open the possibility of investing in crypto exchange-traded funds in Canada. 

Balchunas speculated that ARK could swap out shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) for a Canadian ETF that physically tracks the price of Bitcoin.

“And I bet ARK sticks to Canada's bitcoin ETF as holding even after SEC approves bitcoin futures ETFs in the US. You can't beat a physically-backed bitcoin ETF (outside of holding bitcoin directly of course),” said Balchunas.

Ark Invest also has plans of its own to enter the Bitcoin futures ETF space. Last week, the investment management firm filed for a Bitcoin Futures ETF alongside Switzerland-based ETF issuer 21Shares.

If approved, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF would trade under the ticker ARKA and actively track exchange-traded BTC futures traded on commodity exchanges such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $66,930 on Wednesday. The leading digital asset was trading at $63,398, down 4.92% over 24 hours. 

Photo: Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

As Bitcoin Scales New Heights, Jack Dorsey's 'Cryptic' Crypto Tweets Keep The Twitterverse Guessing

As Bitcoin Scales New Heights, Jack Dorsey's 'Cryptic' Crypto Tweets Keep The Twitterverse Guessing

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a new high amid the momentum imparted by the launch of the first U.S. read more
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Seeks To Extend Ark Brand To Bitcoin Futures ETF

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Seeks To Extend Ark Brand To Bitcoin Futures ETF

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has plans to extend the “Ark” brand to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Cathie Wood Trims Coinbase Stake For 2nd Day In Row As Bitcoin Holds Above $56K

Cathie Wood Trims Coinbase Stake For 2nd Day In Row As Bitcoin Holds Above $56K

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further trimmed some of its stake in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), marking the second straight day of sale in the cryptocurrency exchange company’s stock. read more
Coinbase Passes 2 Million Registrations For NFT Platform, Company Shares Plans For Launch

Coinbase Passes 2 Million Registrations For NFT Platform, Company Shares Plans For Launch

A leading cryptocurrency exchange is set to take on the NFT marketplace and has seen huge interest from its large customer base. read more