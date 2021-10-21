fbpx

Elon Musk Teases Bitcoin Hitting $69,000 In Signature Meme On Twitter

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 21, 2021 2:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Teases Bitcoin Hitting $69,000 In Signature Meme On Twitter

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a risque meme, supposedly in anticipation of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) touching the $69,000 mark.

What Happened: The meme showed a couple on a bed with the woman watching a screen displaying cryptocurrency rates.

Bitcoin was priced at $69,000 on the display, which reinforced the sexual nature of the image that Musk shared. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was displayed at $4,200, a reference to Cannabis culture.

Others like the Youtuber Matt Wallace replied to Musk with their own takes on the recent vigorous price action seen in the cryptocurrency.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $66,930.39 on Wednesday. At press time, the apex cryptocurrency traded 1.13% higher over 24 hours at $64,757.80. For the week it has run up 11.63%.

Notably, Bitcoin at press time was still 6.55% below the $69,000 mark. Musk’s tweets often contain references to 420 and 69, numbers that have associations with cannabis or sex. 

In July it was revealed that Musk personally owns Bitcoin, some Ethereum, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Tesla also has some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Earlier in the month, Musk posted a picture of his pet dog “Floki” — a Shiba Inu — on Twitter, which sent some meme coins spiraling higher.

Read Next: Why Is Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shooting Higher Today?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Mute, Bitcoin Meme Knockoff Shoots Up 335%

As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Mute, Bitcoin Meme Knockoff Shoots Up 335%

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) meme-themed knockoff, Baby Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BBTC), is seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night, as the rallies in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
Ethereum Reaches For All-Time Highs Following In Bitcoin's Footsteps, Dogecoin Wags Tail At Crypto Frenzy

Ethereum Reaches For All-Time Highs Following In Bitcoin's Footsteps, Dogecoin Wags Tail At Crypto Frenzy

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded in the green after charting a new all-time high on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap shot up 4.55% to $2.65 trillion. read more
Here's How Much Tesla And Square Are Up On Their Bitcoin Purchases

Here's How Much Tesla And Square Are Up On Their Bitcoin Purchases

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) made headlines in February when it was unveiled the company bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
Tesla Q3 Earnings Recap: Revenue Up 57% To $13.8B, Model Y Production On Track, Still Holding Bitcoin

Tesla Q3 Earnings Recap: Revenue Up 57% To $13.8B, Model Y Production On Track, Still Holding Bitcoin

Electric vehicle company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. read more