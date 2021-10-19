fbpx

Top 3 Coins With The Most Growth Potential | Crypto Daily, Oct. 19, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
October 19, 2021 5:00 pm
On today's episode of Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top three coins with the most growth potential.

  • Market Cap of $160 million already for a game that's not fully developed yet:
  • Star Atlas (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a play to earn game set to launch one year from now, still it has a huge community with tremendous room for growth.

Layer 2 For Ethereum is Polygon:

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), reducing transaction costs for Ethereum, is already at a market cap of $10 billion.

An Extremely Undervalued Blockchain Data Provider:

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) very often overlooked, is sitting at $26, provides data to blockchains with plenty of potential.

Listen to the full episode here:

