Facebook Confirms: Novi Wallet To Launch With Diem Crypto Network

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 19, 2021 6:51 pm
Social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) made an announcement about two projects, one of which many had thought been put on hold indefinitely.

What Happened: According to a Tuesday Cointelegraph report, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company has not abandoned its plans to launch its Diem cryptocurrency network and intends to do it alongside the Novi digital wallet it is now testing. In fact, the anonymous informed said: “We intend to launch Novi with Diem once it receives regulatory approval and goes live."

The news follows a recent report that Facebook is looking to hire 10,000 people in the European Union as part of a futuristic bet. The firm plans to leverage the newly acquired workforce to develop its vision of the metaverse, a digital realm where people could share experiences while being far apart leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gone as far as to say that he expects "people will transition from seeing [Facebook] primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company."

FB Price Action: Facebook is trading up 1.39 % at $339.99 at market close Tuesday. 

Photo: Alex Haney via Unsplash

