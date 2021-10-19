fbpx

Martha Stewart Debuts NFT Collection: The Domesticity Doyenne Goes Digital

byPhil Hall
October 19, 2021 1:11 pm
Martha Stewart has entered the non-fungible token (NFT) realm with a Halloween-themed collection that kicks off a series of digital releases tied to seasons and holidays.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report, Stewart’s NFT debut includes 50 digitized images of tastefully-decorated Halloween pumpkin carvings selling at $66 each, which she is selling from her e-commerce site beginning on Oct. 19. Consumers can also bid on having images of their own choice carved into a pumpkin by one of the artists working with Stewart and digitized into an NFT.

Stewart teamed with Tokns Commerce Inc. on her digital collectibles, which she dubbed Fresh Mint. The NFTs can be purchased in both traditional currency and cryptocurrencies.

“Her whole career has been curating a lot of beautiful things and interesting things,” said Jamie Tedford, co-founder and CEO of Tokns. “She’s just doing it in a different format now.”

Related Link: Wall Street Crime And Punishment: Martha Stewart's Perfectly Ridiculous Stock Scandal

Why It Happened: Stewart stated her foray into NFTs is a way to attract new audiences to her own website.

“We have so many great things,” she said. “They’ll certainly buy tableware and pots and pans. They’ll buy my down vest – I call it the new sweater.”

The NFT collection is the latest endeavor for the indefatigable 80-year-old Stewart: her 99th book, “Fruit Desserts,” was released last week, she co-stars with Snoop Dogg in the Oct. 21 Peacock special “Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween” and the Eater Las Vegas site reported she is opening her first restaurant in Nevada’s gambling capital at Paris Las Vegas sometime in 2022.

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons.

