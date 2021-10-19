Top 6 Crypto & Blockchain Projects To Watch In Q4

2021 has been an interesting year for crypto and blockchain. After an impressive 2020 that saw the industry not only survive the pandemic but come out of it with more institutional support than ever before, 2021 was the year to build on this foundation.

And build it did. 2021 has seen some of the most ambitious projects in the industry that constantly stretch our imaginations of what blockchain can do. As we enter the last quarter of the year, a number of projects in the industry are on track to close out 2021 with a bang. For blockchain and crypto watchers, here are the top 6 crypto and blockchain projects for the last quarter:

PancakeSwap

Within the world of DeFi, few platforms are quite as influential as PancakeSwap. With over $14 billion in funds locked on the platform, it is one of the biggest decentralized exchanges in the world. Besides the massive amounts of money traded daily on PancakeSwap, the platform also offers an NFT market for verified collectibles, liquidity pools, and so on.

PancakeSwap has been serving the DeFi market for around a year after being founded by anonymous developers and has seen massive success in that time. Given the trajectory of blockchain and DeFi, in particular, we will likely see them for a long time to come.

Immunify.Life

In the era of opaque and rigid medical records, Immunify.Life is bringing a new era of digital disease health registry and self-sovereign identification using AI, NFTs, and Cardano blockchain. Immunify.Life is a unique fully functional and decentralized ecosystem combining personal health records and electronic medical records.

Immunify.Life ecosystem comprises Immunify.Life Platform, IMM token, and a simple user-friendly mobile app. It creates a non-custodial, interoperable and decentralized environment where patients have full control of their data at all times. However, patients can choose to provide their private data to professionals, doctors, institutions, investors, and governments for a better global healthcare system.

To learn more about Immunify.Life, visit https://www.immunify.life/.

Yield App

Launched in February 2021, YIELD App is a digital wealth management platform that enables its users to invest USDT, USDC, Ether, and Bitcoin for an APY of up to 20.5%. In just eight months since launch, it now boasts over $350 million of managed assets, 60,000 users, and a partnership with Premier League football club West Ham United. It is a wealth solution for individual and institutional users alike, with more than 60 corporate and family office clients across Europe, Asia, and Australia. Find out more at www.yield.app.

Ethereum Swarm

Originated at Ethereum Foundation, it’s a project that extends Ethereum into the world computer as the operating system of web3. If Ethereum with its smart contracts represents the processor, Swarm takes care of the hard disc & messaging, providing content creators with sovereignty and scalable infrastructure.

Resilient to either human error, technological forces, or any legal, political, or economic pressure, returns data ownership to the individuals, shifting costs from developers to consumers. This saves innovative start-ups time and money by allowing them to scale quickly without setting up funding for deployment needs.

Cabital

Cabital enables users to earn passive income safely and securely with their cryptocurrencies. Its key product Cabital Earn, a wealth management platform, lets customers acquire higher returns on their investments of up to 12% APY. It does not require minimum or maximum deposits and does not charge fees for depositing digital assets. The recently integrated SEPA payment lets euro holders instantly purchase and sell cryptocurrency assets with any euro amount and at the best industry rates. Cabital Earn offers free bank deposits in euros, daily accrued interest, and makes it easy to track crypto assets and invest whenever, wherever.

XDC Network

XDC Network is an EVM-compatible blockchain powered by the scalable XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) Conesus mechanism. XDC reduces transaction fees by 95% while enabling two-second transaction finality. XDC Network is also open source, cross-chain compatible, and scalable. The XDC Network requires 3 million times lower energy than required by Ethereum based PoW mining operations making it more energy-efficient and sustainable for the environment.

A use case on the XDC Network was recently demonstrated by Tradeteq, a company developing technology for bank asset distribution. Tradeteq executed the world’s first trade finance-based non-fungible token (NFT) transaction on the XDC Network.

XDC Network has been around for over 2 years and improved at every stage. The recently released news about a potential XDPoS 2.0 upgrade hints towards a network with accountability, attributability, and forensics capabilities. The continuous update and positive feedback from the community make XDC Network one of the top projects to watch out for in the coming months.

The year is not completely finished and the blockchain and crypto industry still has exciting projects up its sleeve, like the ones above. From earning an income to creating an innovative foundation for future projects, these ones are definitely ones to watch.

Image Sourced from Monccur PR