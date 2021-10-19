fbpx

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Rabbit' Coin Up 483%

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 18, 2021 11:34 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs such as Baby Floki (CRYPTO: BSC), Doge Dash (CRYPTO: DOGEDASH), Baby Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: BABAYSAITAMA) and Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) are seeing strong gains as of Monday night.

Meanwhile, MoonRabbit (CRYPTO: MOONRABBIT), a bunny-themed coin, is the top gainer among cryptocurrencies during the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

What Happened: MoonRabbit is up 483.16% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000000017 at press time.

The token has surged 488.68% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and gained 498.73% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Baby Floki has gained 147.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000006614, while Doge Dash is up 81.45% during the 24-hour period to $0.0001745.

Baby Saitama Inu has surged 79.68% over 24 hours to $0.000000000445, while Dogelon Mars gained 69.39% during the 24-hour period to $0.0000004854.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2463 at press time. Shiba Inu has gained 3.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.0000285.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: MoonRabbit’s strong gains come after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk sent out a tweet with a bunny-like figure holding a rocket. The tweet also resulted in other bunny-themed coins soaring across the board.

MoonRabbit says on its website that it implements passive staking mechanisms that enable a user who holds the token to start earning passive dividends. It also has a built-in liquidity function that creates and adds liquidity slowly.

Baby Floki is a deflationary token named after Musk’s new Shiba Inu pup Floki. The token announced Monday on Twitter that it has launched its next non fungible token collection called “Pixel Puppies.”

Doge Dash says on its website that it aims to make cryptocurrency gaming easy. The project behind the token also said on Twitter that it plans to launch its NFT collection soon.

Baby Saitama Inu is a deflationary ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Dogelon Mars is a cryptocurrency based on Ethereum’s blockchain using the ERC-20 token standard. According to the token’s website, Dogelon is a fork of Dogecoin

Read Next: Dogecoin Leads Major-Crypto Pack, Bitcoin Faces Profit-Taking Test And Ethereum Sits On The Sideline

