fbpx

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 6:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) rose 16.93% to $2.45 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $323.59 million, a 398.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,584,271,603 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 14.34% at $0.0. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $4.45 billion, a 269.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $14,398,600,035 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 7.95% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.77 billion, a 128.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 33,226,630,482.
    Circulating Supply: 131,746,758,767.57
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 5.03% to $361.48 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $154.09 million, a 27.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KSM’s estimated market cap is $3,245,254,367.
    Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) increased by 3.79% to $478.87. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.09 billion, a 14.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BNB’s estimated market cap is $80,404,244,679 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.9
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.9
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) increased by 3.06% to $7.65. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $66.82 million, a 73.67% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,223,430,989.
    Circulating Supply: 161,078,564.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) is up 2.67% at $16.41. Trading volume for this coin is 188.46 million, which is 52.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,322,323,827.
    Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) decreased by 1.18% to $55.11 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $373.05 million, a 53.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,145,330,327.
    Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
    Max Supply: 720,000,000
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.18% to $50.65 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $51.62 million, a 35.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,528,191,446.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502
    Max Supply: 66,000,000
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) decreased by 1.16% to $4.06 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $30.87 million, a 51.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,085,663,238.
    Circulating Supply: 267,977,168.84
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.15% to $3705.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.70 million, which is 26.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,187,594,853.
    Circulating Supply: 1,399,921.16
    Max Supply: 1,399,921.16
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) declined by 1.08% to $2.78 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 116.14 million, which is 43.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,088,390,383 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
  • Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) declined by 1.08% to $40.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.41 billion, which is 10.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,338,217,145.
    Circulating Supply: 1,041,303,455.86
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) decreased by 1.04% to $9.5 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $66.30 million, a 54.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $1,655,376,907.
    Circulating Supply: 175,727,661.11
    Max Supply: 235,617,958.44

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price has decreased 3.94% over the past 24 hours to $59.13, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $65.04 to its current price. read more
Telcoin, Mina Protocol Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Telcoin, Mina Protocol Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Avalanche Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price rose 5.95% to $71.81. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% gain, moving from $62.68 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $79.31. read more
Cryptocurrency Avalanche Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price rose 4.44% to $65.46. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 25.0% gain, moving from $51.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $75.28. read more