Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: STX) rose 16.93% to $2.45 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $323.59 million, a 398.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,584,271,603 as of today. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 14.34% at $0.0. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $4.45 billion, a 269.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $14,398,600,035 as of today.

(CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 14.34% at $0.0. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $4.45 billion, a 269.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $14,398,600,035 as of today. 497,730,966,630,395.75 Not Available Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 7.95% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.77 billion, a 128.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 33,226,630,482.

(CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 7.95% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.77 billion, a 128.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 33,226,630,482. 131,746,758,767.57 Not Available Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 5.03% to $361.48 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $154.09 million, a 27.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KSM’s estimated market cap is $3,245,254,367.

(CRYPTO: KSM) rose 5.03% to $361.48 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $154.09 million, a 27.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KSM’s estimated market cap is $3,245,254,367. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000 Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) increased by 3.79% to $478.87. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.09 billion, a 14.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BNB’s estimated market cap is $80,404,244,679 as of today.

(CRYPTO: BNB) increased by 3.79% to $478.87. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.09 billion, a 14.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BNB’s estimated market cap is $80,404,244,679 as of today. 168,137,035.9 168,137,035.9 Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) increased by 3.06% to $7.65. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $66.82 million, a 73.67% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,223,430,989.

(CRYPTO: HT) increased by 3.06% to $7.65. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $66.82 million, a 73.67% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,223,430,989. 161,078,564.25 500,000,000 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) is up 2.67% at $16.41. Trading volume for this coin is 188.46 million, which is 52.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,322,323,827.

LOSERS

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) decreased by 1.18% to $55.11 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $373.05 million, a 53.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,145,330,327.

(CRYPTO: AVAX) decreased by 1.18% to $55.11 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $373.05 million, a 53.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,145,330,327. 220,286,577.21 720,000,000 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.18% to $50.65 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $51.62 million, a 35.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,528,191,446.

(CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.18% to $50.65 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $51.62 million, a 35.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,528,191,446. 50,108,502 66,000,000 Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) decreased by 1.16% to $4.06 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $30.87 million, a 51.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,085,663,238.

(CRYPTO: MINA) decreased by 1.16% to $4.06 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $30.87 million, a 51.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,085,663,238. 267,977,168.84 Not Available Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.15% to $3705.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.70 million, which is 26.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,187,594,853.

(CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.15% to $3705.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.70 million, which is 26.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,187,594,853. 1,399,921.16 1,399,921.16 Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) declined by 1.08% to $2.78 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 116.14 million, which is 43.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,088,390,383 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CRV) declined by 1.08% to $2.78 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 116.14 million, which is 43.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,088,390,383 as of today. 391,958,099.39 3,303,030,299 Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) declined by 1.08% to $40.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.41 billion, which is 10.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,338,217,145.

(CRYPTO: DOT) declined by 1.08% to $40.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.41 billion, which is 10.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,338,217,145. 1,041,303,455.86 Not Available Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) decreased by 1.04% to $9.5 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $66.30 million, a 54.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $1,655,376,907.

Powered by CoinGecko API