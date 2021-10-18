fbpx

Top 5 Coins To Have In Your Investment Portfolio― Crypto Daily Oct. 18, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
October 18, 2021 5:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Top 5 Coins To Have In Your Investment Portfolio― Crypto Daily Oct. 18, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

On today's episode of Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top five coins industry experts are looking at now and also answers some of the following questions:

  • Is Dogecoin due for another breakout?
  • What is the market sentiment for Bitcoin?

According to Dewitt, here are the top five coins you should have on your watch list now:

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Daily Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Prompts Axie Infinity Meme Contest On Twitter

Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) Korean-language “Squid Game” has spurred an Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) meme contest. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Axie Infinity's Andrew Campbell On Coming Out As Non-Binary, LGBTQ Acceptance, And Breaking 'The Cycle of Broken Power Dynamics' With Blockchain

EXCLUSIVE: Axie Infinity's Andrew Campbell On Coming Out As Non-Binary, LGBTQ Acceptance, And Breaking 'The Cycle of Broken Power Dynamics' With Blockchain

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based blockchain game Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) has been buzzing this year. read more
'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

The designer of Electronic Arts’ (NASDAQ: EA) “The Sims” and “Sim City” games, Will Wright, is releasing a new non fungible token-oriented game that aims to “uncover” the subconscious.  read more
Time Magazine NFT Collection Sees Sky-High Demand And Ethereum Network Faces The Gas Pain

Time Magazine NFT Collection Sees Sky-High Demand And Ethereum Network Faces The Gas Pain

TIME magazine’s non fungible token drop on the OpenSea marketplace has sent transaction fees on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) soaring sky-high. What Happened: The “TIMEPiece” collection comprising of 4,676 NFTs was each priced at 0.1 ETH or nearly $313. read more