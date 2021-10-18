Top 5 Coins To Have In Your Investment Portfolio― Crypto Daily Oct. 18, 2021
Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space
On today's episode of Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top five coins industry experts are looking at now and also answers some of the following questions:
According to Dewitt, here are the top five coins you should have on your watch list now:
Listen to the full episode here:
Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media
Subscribe To The Crypto Daily Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.