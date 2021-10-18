Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $111.97M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $111,966,629 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xa59e84f0b7afd006a6ab61974f4c4df7f7d259f1

$111,966,629 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe31d2d6c037762ebb9437513fbdae2df8390ed4e

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 26,975,607 Ethereum wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -2.22% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.