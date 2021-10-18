Official‌ ‌Heroes‌ ‌Arena‌ ‌IGO‌ ‌on‌ ‌Seedify‌ ‌on‌ ‌October‌ ‌20‌ ‌and‌ ‌IEO‌ ‌on‌ ‌Gate.io‌ ‌on‌ ‌October‌ ‌21‌

In Hero Arena, players will experience an RPG game with thousands of Heroes divided into 5 races such as Warlord, Elf, Orc, Beast & Undead. Hero Arena is inspired by the Dota2 game that is known by many players around the world.

Hero Arena is a Metaverse RPG Game built on blockchain technology. It is a futuristic world with 20,000 in-game heroes of 5 different factions, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

To bring an enjoyable experience to players, we supply various features like Marketplace, Play-2-earn, Free-2-earn, Rent-2-play, Dungeon, Quest, PvE, PvP real-time, Item Casting, Staking from which players can recruit heroes, perform missions, fight against the enemies, buy/rent heroes to expand the collection and sell Heroes to increase earnings.

It is expected that the game will be released in November with the Web version on PC and will launch the Mobile version in the first quarter of 2022.

Private Sale and IDO

– Private Round: At 3:00 PM, 19 October (UTC time)

– Public Round: At 3:00 PM, 20 October (UTC time)

Startup on Gate.io will launch Hero Arena, on October 21, 2021

We are pleased to announce that Hero Arena will also be launched on Gate.io Startup through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). Gate.io is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, ranking among the top 5 in terms of trading volume.

Game mechanics Hero Arena

Hero Arena is designed according to the Turn-Based strategy game genre, which is a turn-based strategy game genre, removing the real-time element, the game allows the player to control each step of the battle, the gameplay in the battle of the player. The game allows you to build a team according to many different tactics to overcome the opponent.

Heroes Setting

Heroes Arena revolves around acquiring heroes, training, and taking them to battles. Their power scale with level and items. The more powerful the hero, the more valuable it is. Heroes come in 5 races. 20,000 heroes with 8 characters in each race. In which, 500 heroes each character and users have a variety of choices. Of course, the items processed by the user are one and only.

Road map

September 2021: Design heroes NFT, Develop heroes, Marketplace processing

Q4/2021: IDO, release web game version (gameplay and NFT), list on Pancake, Cex and Farm

Q1/2022: Mobile version, chat room, world map

Q2/2022: Items and Pet system, New class: Undead & Arthus, Guild battle

Q3/2022: New game mechanism (the HERA system)

About Hero Arena

Hero Arena is a Metaverse RPG Game built on blockchain technology. We have inspiration from the Dota2 Game. It is a futuristic world with 5 different factions, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Players can recruit heroes which then can be used to progress in the campaign mode and fight against the enemies. In the combat arena players can earn profit from your enemies.

Follow Hero Arena on:

Website: https://heroarena.app

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeroArena_Hera

https://t.me/heraannouncement

Name: JonnyDang

Company name: Hero Arena

Email: contact@heroarena.app

Website: https://heroarena.app/

City: Singapore

Image Sourced from BTC Peers