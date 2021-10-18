14-Year-Old Sells NFTs For $435,000

Abigail — a 14-year-old non-fungible token (NFT) creator and YouTuber — sold her Solana-based (CRYPTO: SOL) NFTs for $435,000.

What Happened: According to a Monday ZyCrypto report, Abigail's Belugies collection of 8,000 NFTs sold out with the priciest ones being sold for 300 SOL, 299 SOL, 125SOL, 100 SOL and 75 SOL. The tokens were listed on NFT marketplace Alpha Art which facilitates their exchange without imposing any listing fees.

The collection is described by Abigail as the “oh-so cutest collection of hand-illustrated, algorithmically generated NFTs available on the Solana” and was purportedly inspired by the high school freshman's love for animals.

Of the profits, 10% will be sent to Beluga whale (the animal featured in the collection) conservation organizations and another 10% to children’s hospital program Sunshine Kids Foundation. Abigail also plans to adopt beluga whales and gift their sponsorship to random Belugie owners.

Abigail is far from being a unique case. In late August the news broke that the Weird Whales collection of 3,350 NFTs created by 12-year-old programmer Benyamin Ahmed were sold for over 1,800 ETH (about $6.8 million) in late August.

Photo: Alpha Art