fbpx

Shiba Inu Rallies After Elon Musk Posts 'To The Moon' Meme On Twitter

byRahul Sharan
October 18, 2021 12:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Rallies After Elon Musk Posts 'To The Moon' Meme On Twitter

A recent tweet from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk may have been the reason for a sharp rise in the price of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as per several prominent members of the cryptocurrency community.

What Happened: The price of Shiba Inu shot up as much as 22% after a tweet from Musk, with some observers stating that the price increase was down to the fact that the figure in Tesla CEO's tweet looks like the meme coin's mascot holding a rocket.

The figure posted by Musk involves a rabbit-like figure holding a rocket, often considered a symbol of "to the moon" meme in the cryptocurrency community.

The correlation between the Musk tweet and the Shiba Inu surge was first noted by popular Twitter user Mr. Whale.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Many members of the Shiba Inu community took to Twitter to correlate the two events as the price of the coin skyrocketed by over 22% since the tweet was first published.

Why It Matters: Musk didn't mention Shiba Inu in the tweet but this is not the first time Musk's tweets have impacted the price of a cryptocurrency, even if unwittingly.

Musk played a key role in helping Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) hit an all-time high earlier in the year and the SpaceX founder also caused the price of Bitcoin to fall after stating his concerns about the negative impact Bitcoin mining has on the environment.

Just earlier this week, Musk responded to a series of tweets related to Dogecoin, sending the price of meme coin higher. 

Price Action: Shiba Inu traded 7% higher at $0.00002788 at press time early Monday. It is up 2.8% over a period of 7 days. Dogecoin traded 0.9% higher at $0.24. Meanwhile, minor meme coins themed after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are striking massive gains.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Step Aside Dogecoin, People Are Now On The Hunt For A 'Bunny Crypto'

Step Aside Dogecoin, People Are Now On The Hunt For A 'Bunny Crypto'

While a tweet from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk may have inadvertently sent the price of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) read more
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Massive Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 2000%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Massive Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 2000%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs such as PrinceFloki (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki), Kombai Inu (CRYPTO: KOMBAI), Hina Inu (CRYPTO: HINA), Ba read more
Will Floki Hit $0.01 By The End Of 2021? Here's What You Said

Will Floki Hit $0.01 By The End Of 2021? Here's What You Said

Several cryptocurrencies that trade under a penny have been ripping higher and building loyal fan communities around them. Benzinga asked a question to its Twitter followers recently about one of the hottest meme coins hitting the $0.01 mark and here are the results. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Not Keeping Pace With Major Cryptocurrencies Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Not Keeping Pace With Major Cryptocurrencies Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.1% lower over 24 hours early Friday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 5.37% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE traded 4.3% and 6.3% lower against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum over 24 hours. read more