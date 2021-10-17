fbpx

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Axie Infinity Continues #1 Run, MekaVerse, Kaiju Kingz, NBA Top Shot Rises

byChris Katje
October 17, 2021 4:50 pm
The non-fungible token market continues to heat up and is seeing record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) announced plans to launch an NFT marketplace, which could impact interest in NFTs later this year.

This week’s top ten list saw some newcomers and continued to see familiar names ranks as the top ten NFTs by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

  • Axie Infinity: 120.8 million, -16.6%
  • MekaVerse: $62.6 million, -15.1%
  • Kaiju Kingz: $27.4 million, NA
  • CryptoPunks: $22.6 million, -35.6%
  • Mutant Cats: $21.0 million, +5.8%
  • Art Blocks: $17.1 million, -37.0%
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $14.9 million, -31.3%
  • NBA Top Shot: $13.9 million, +134.5%
  • CrypToadz: $11.4 million, -79.3%
  • Farmers World: $8.3 million, +2.2%

Related Link: Coinbase Set To Take On OpenSea With NFT Platform: What Investors Need To Know 

What Happened: Axie Infinity topped the list again, as no surprise to those familiar with the NFT market. The play to earn NFT game has sales volume of over $2.5 billion, ranking first amongst all projects.

MekaVerse was a newcomer on last week’s top ten list and has been one of the most in-demand projects of 2021. MekaVerse held a raffle to see who would be able to mint at a price of 0.1 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) each. After initial sales averaging in the 5 ETH to 10 ETH range, the Mekas have lost momentum after a reveal was delayed several times.

Kaiju Kingz was the big debut of the week with $27.4 million in sales volume and a third place finish for the week. The project has 3,333 genesis Kaiju Kingz and plans for staking and additional NFTs down the road.

NBA Top Shot re-entered the top ten, after many months away. The project from Dapper Labs launched a Run it Back pack series Friday featuring moments from the 2005-2006 NBA season and first Top Shots from players like Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson. Packs were $169 each.

