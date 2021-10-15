fbpx

Bitcoin Breaks $61,000 As ETF Nears SEC Approval: Is A New All-Time High Next?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 15, 2021 2:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Breaks $61,000 As ETF Nears SEC Approval: Is A New All-Time High Next?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) started a sudden and intense rally as the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund nears Securities and Exchange Commission approval. 

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT? 

What Happened: Documents released Friday by the CEO of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol CakeDeFi show that the Valkyries Bitcoin Strategy ETF was approved for listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The SEC Twitter profile dedicated to investor education highlighted the need for investors to "carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits" before "investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts" in a Thursday tweet.

As Benzinga reported earlier Friday, Bloomberg said earlier today that anonymous sources suggested the SEC would approve a Bitcoin ETF that holds Bitcoin futures instead of actual Bitcoin, and their listing is a “pretty much a done deal.” Bloomberg reported the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is likely to be approved first and begin trading on Oct. 18, followed by the Invesco Bitcoin Strategy ETF and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF. 

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is trading 8.06% higher over 24 hours at $61,716 as of Friday afternoon. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin To The Moon - BTC 62K

Bitcoin To The Moon - BTC 62K

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has risen 8.23% to $62,042. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 14.0% gain, moving from $62,042 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $64,805. read more
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) is trading significantly higher Friday after DA Davidson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. read more
North Vancouver To Heat Buildings With Bitcoin Mining

North Vancouver To Heat Buildings With Bitcoin Mining

Canadian Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firm MintGreen has partnered with state-owned Lonsdale Energy Corporation (LEC) to heat 100 residential and commercial buildings in North Vancouver with recovered energy from crypto mining. read more
It Looks Like The First Bitcoin Futures ETF Has A Ticker, Likely To Hit Markets Next Week

It Looks Like The First Bitcoin Futures ETF Has A Ticker, Likely To Hit Markets Next Week

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit $60,000 Friday for the first time in six months. read more