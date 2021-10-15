fbpx

BIT Mining Falls Prey To Chinese Regulatory Crackdown

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 15, 2021 4:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BIT Mining Falls Prey To Chinese Regulatory Crackdown
  • Cryptocurrency mining company BIT Mining Ltd (NYSE:BTCM) subsidiary BTC.com will cease registering new users from mainland China and expects to start retiring the accounts of existing users in mainland China to comply with local regulations beginning on October 15.
  • The discontinuation of service may adversely affect the consolidated financial statements of the company. 
  • However, its growth in global markets will likely help offset the loss of business in mainland China. 
  • From now on, BIT Mining aims to intensify its business expansion efforts and accelerate its global development.
  • Price Action: BTCM shares traded higher by 2.15% at $9.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Small Cap Markets Tech

Related Articles

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Support.com, Vinco Ventures And More

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Support.com, Vinco Ventures And More

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with an influx of new retail traders in the market.  read more
Chinese Bitcoin Miners Have Already Shipped Equipment To Kazakhstan, Report Shows

Chinese Bitcoin Miners Have Already Shipped Equipment To Kazakhstan, Report Shows

What Happened: Shenzhen-based Bitcoin miner BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) has already shipped some of its mining equipment outside China, according to a read more

BIT Mining's Mining Pool Subsidiary To Exit Mainland China Market

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that its mining pool subsidiary, BTC.com will exit the read more

UPDATE: More Shares Of Crypto Stocks Higher Premarket Amid Strength In Bitcoin And Ethereum