What Are Shiba Inu Shiboshi NFTs And How To Buy

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 15, 2021 2:02 am
SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) recently dropped the first batch of SHIB NFTs dubbed “Shiboshis” recently.

What Is Shiboshi? Shiboshis are 10,000 Shiba Inu generated non fungible tokens, as per the project’s webpage.

These NFTs exist on Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain and each NFT has a unique trait that makes them collectibles such as laser eyes or a party hat.

Each of these traits corresponds to an enhancement of the base ShibaStrength of the Shiboshi in an upcoming Shiboshi Game, as per the project.

Shiboshis have generic names and can be christened by the owners post-purchase. 

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

When Was Shiboshi Released? The project linked to SHIB announced the release of Shiboshis on Thursday. At the time, it was revealed that the mint would be available on the day of the release but no hours would be announced. 

When Can I Buy? The official SHIBOSHI website announced that they are sold out of the first collection “but there are other packs coming soon.”

Out of the 10,000 Shiboshis, 0 to 2,999 NFTs were put on sale for 0.1 ETH in LEASH cryptocurrency equivalent, which is approximately $382.32.

The remaining 3000 to 8,999 NFTs are priced at 0.2 ETH ($766.34) and 9000 to 10,000 NFTs will cost 0.3 ETH ($1,149.51). Both these tranches will have to be purchased in LEASH as well.

Where Can I Buy? Initially, Shiboshis will only be available at shiboshis.shibaswap.com. Users can trade, make offers and buy through the website. 

There is no additional fee levied for the buying and trading on the website, as per a post from Shytoshi Kusama, a volunteer project lead at Shiba Inu.

Sale on secondary markets like OpenSea will be possible post the initial purchase, as per Kusama.

What's The Fuss All About? NFTs are attracting huge valuations. The most recent Alien Punk from the CryptoPunks stable was sold for $8.06 million.

Axies, creatures from the blockchain-based game Axie Infinity (AXS) are close to the idea of the NFT game that the SHIB project is mulling. Axies’ prices vary depending on their attributes.

Dog-themed tokens have also found success this year. In May, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus sold his “Capped Doge” NFT for $70,000.

A piece of digital art featuring Kabosu, the original Shiba Inu meme dog, briefly became the world’s most valuable NFT at $110 million in August post fractionalization.

Read Next: When Will Shiba Inu Hit Robinhood?

