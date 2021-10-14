fbpx

Russia's Putin Says He Accepts Crypto's Role In Payments

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 14, 2021 2:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Russia's Putin Says He Accepts Crypto's Role In Payments

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said cryptocurrencies have value and said he accepts their use for payments.

What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, Putin said that cryptocurrency “has the right to exist and can be used as a means of payment,” during a recent interview posted on the Kremlin’s website. Still, he insisted that it was still premature to talk about introducing digital currencies to the trade of oil and other commodities that Russia exports.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT? 

This kind of comment leaves hopes for the future adoption of crypto by Russia for international commodity trading. In fact, Russia has been looking for alternatives to the United States dollar in international trade ever since it was hit by sanctions in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. Putin goes as far as to accuse the United States of using its currency as a weapon.

The comments follow recent reports that suggesting Bitcoin is headed for $80,000 to $85,000, but according to some market experts, this would only come after a dip caused by a resistance at $60,000.

BTC Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is trading 6.75% higher over 24 hours at $57,589.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Why Josh Brown Bought Coinbase Shares Today

Why Josh Brown Bought Coinbase Shares Today

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown added Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to his portfolio this morning. read more
Why Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000 In Less Than 80 Days

Why Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000 In Less Than 80 Days

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures are rallying ahead of ETF application rulings that are expected to come as soon as next week. read more
BlackRock CEO Sees 'Huge Opportunities' For Crypto, But Isn't Sure If Bitcoin Is Going To $80K Or Zero

BlackRock CEO Sees 'Huge Opportunities' For Crypto, But Isn't Sure If Bitcoin Is Going To $80K Or Zero

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) CEO Larry Fink said the concept of blockchain and crypto will play a “very large role” in the future. read more
These 4 Popular Crypto Analysts See Bitcoin Shooting Further Up From $57K Level

These 4 Popular Crypto Analysts See Bitcoin Shooting Further Up From $57K Level

Four popular cryptocurrency analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and see the apex cryptocurrency rising further from its present level of $57000. read more