Can RPG NFT Release Fuel a Gaming Boom?

The gaming industry has witnessed incredible growth in recent years, with an estimated 3.24 billion gamers pushing the industry towards a value of $268.8 billion by 2025 – up from $178 billion in 2021.

While games have arguably gotten better, there haven’t been too many innovations stimulating such expansion – until now, that is. The emergence of play-to-earn models of blockchain and NFT (non-fungible token) based games are ushering in an exciting new era, with the advent of Web 3.0 enabling the transition to a more lucrative and interoperable metaverse of the future.

Refocusing on Gamers

While this all sounds great, the trouble is that most of the current NFT games are geared more towards investors than gamers. That often leads to more simple game designs, usually pixelated or 2D, and few are supported on mobile, reducing the attraction for many gamers further.

What’s more, gameplay and plots can be shallow and boring, lacking the community and gaming features to increase player interaction and appeal to real diehards. The barriers to entry can also be high, involving upfront costs of up to thousands of dollars just to start playing – and they often fail to meet the standards of the traditional gaming market, quickly disappearing within weeks of launch.

Demole, or Defi Monster Legends, is changing that, delivering several advantages and opportunities for gamers compared to existing NFT games.

A New Era In NFT Gaming

Incorporating a diverse PvP and PvE play-to-earn system, Demole is one of the first fully playable, entirely 3D RPGs (role-playing games) in the NFT ecosystem, applying advanced design and rendering techniques to breathe life into characters while maintaining the uniqueness of the NFTs.

With multiple earning mechanisms for both gamers and investors including daily quests, competitions, challenges, and an integrated marketplace, Demole provides an attractive choice for gamers who want an immersive world to explore, as well as crypto investors seeking to diversify their portfolio.

Available on both PCs and mobile devices, Demole’s plot provides the depth and diverse content necessary to attract committed gamers, with communication features also enabling interaction between players.

Launching on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with near-zero transaction fees, Demole offers an easy-to-play and easy-to-join gaming experience that users can start enjoying from just $50, lowering the barriers to entry common to most blockchain-based releases.

As mobile and PC revenues are projected to account for 72.8% of the traditional global gaming market this year – and with RPGs being among the most popular gaming genres worldwide – Demole is targeting a wider range of customers while leveraging the rapidly emerging NFT niche to offer the best of both worlds and accelerate adoption.

With backers including X21, Consensus Labs, Daomaker, and Metrix Capital, Demole shares a vision with its partners in developing a financial model more suitable for NFT games, where token values and in-game asset inflation rates are crucial.

The DMLG Token

The $DMLG token provides numerous use cases within the Demole ecosystem as its official digital asset. Users can stake $DMLG to earn more tokens and rewards, or simply hold the tokens for passive profit sharing. $DMLG can be variously used to upgrade characters, craft unique items, and buy boosters to level up gaming experience. The assets also confer participation rights for Demole’s DAO governance model, with holders able to take part in decision-making for upcoming features and game updates.

$DMLG spent in the game will be redistributed continuously, ensuring increased benefits for the token-holders while maintaining the inflation rate at appropriate levels. The token redistribution smart contract will divert in-game spending to frequent token burns (30-70%), product development and system maintenance (5-25%), in-game rewards (10-35%), and the staking reward pool (5-20%).

Of the total 500 million tokens, 30% will be retained for the ecosystem, with 2% released monthly for 50 months, starting from the second week after game launch.

What’s Next?

With the NFT system, game design, and testing already completed, the $DMLG public token sale announcement is expected within a matter of days. The IDO will be followed by the NFT offering, marketplace, and official game release, with the item system, booster system, and social and tournament features anticipated for 2022.

