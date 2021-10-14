fbpx

Why Is XRP Price Shooting Up Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 14, 2021 1:10 am
XRP traded 1.31% higher at $1.13 over 24 hours at press time.

What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Inc has appreciated 6.35% over a seven-day period.

XRP moved 1.52% and 2.38% lower against larger coins Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively.

Since the year began, XRP has run up 376.41%, while over 90 days, its gains stand at 84.48%.

At press time, XRP traded 70.56% below its all-time high of $3.84 that it touched in January 2018.

Why Is It Moving? XRP moved in tandem with major coins like BTC and ETH, which traded in the green at press time when the global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 2.87% over 24 hours to $2.38 trillion.

This week, Ripple announced a joint strategic ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investment with Nelnet Renewable Energy, amounting to $44 million into one of Nelnet’s solar energy investment funds, as per a statement.

The majority of the investment would be funded by Ripple and create solar energy projects throughout the United States.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Nash Markets said that “XRP seems to be bouncing off of" a very strong support level.

This could give XRP “the strength to break through range resistance and continue upwards correcting the previous massive drop to the key $1.41 level.”

XRP has also been riding the non fungible token, or NFT, wave as the project announced a $250 million creator fund to evolve NFT Utility.

Previously, Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz pointed to XRP Ledger’s ability to “maintain transaction fees” as a key point favoring the project.

