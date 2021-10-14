fbpx

Elon Musk Responds To Dogecoin 'Squid Game' Meme, Backs Call For Nodes To Upgrade

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 13, 2021 9:15 pm
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a meme featuring fictional players from Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) “Squid Game” posted on Twitter by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) creator Billy Markus.

What Happened: Markus shared the meme from the hit Korean show on Wednesday to which Musk responded with a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji. 

 

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Musk also approved of Markus’ call for DOGE nodes to be upgraded. On Wednesday, the DOGE co-creator had posted a string of tweets that highlighted the importance of upgrading the nodes to the 1.14.4 version of the software.

 

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

“By far, the most important thing is for mining pools and miners to update to 1.14.4 – miners are who decides which transactions are on the blocks, and so will reject low fee [transactions] unless updating,” wrote Markus.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: In August, Musk had termed the 1.14.4 upgrade as “important.”

The following month, Musk had said that reducing the DOGE fee was “super important” for the cryptocurrency to be accepted at places like cinemas.

DOGE adoption has been on the rise as per CryptWerk data and in late September it was reported that the rise was 41.3% compared with end-January.

The latest major DOGE-related announcement came from Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), a cloud-based development form, which will now all merchants on its e-commerce platform to accept the Shiba Inu-themed coin. 

Price Action: At press time, over 24-hours, DOGE rose 2.63% to $0.236.

Read Next: Netflix's 'Squid Game' Inspires Real-Life Event In Abu Dhabi

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia

Cryptocurrency News Markets

