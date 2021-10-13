fbpx

Crypto Whale Just Moved $174M Worth of Ethereum Off Binance

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 1:36 pm
What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $173,855,188 worth of Ethereum off Binance today.

The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x712d0f306956a6a4b4f9319ad9b9de48c5345996

Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.

Ethereum whales that run their own validator nodes (costing 32 ETH each) must send their Ether to the Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain, which is then locked up until the launch of Ethereum 2.0 in 2022.

According to Glassnode, only 12.81% of the total supply remains liquid across all centralized exchanges.

The removal of ETH from an exchange reduces potential sell side pressure, allowing the price of Ether to increase more easily.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 0.13% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

