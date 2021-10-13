fbpx

'Floki' Coins Continue To Skyrocket, Leaving Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In the Dust

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 13, 2021 5:10 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Flokinomics (FLOKIN), named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, continued to outperform the meme cryptocurrency as of early Wednesday.

What Happened: Flokinomics, which calls itself the “best rebase token known to man,” is up 51.7% over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.0002153 at press time.

The new token has also surged 56.9% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and gained 53.1% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) during the 24-hour period.

Floki Inu is up 13.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00007796 at press time.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 1.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2233 at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Why It Matters: Flokinomics, which is just a week old, operates on the Binance Smart Chain platform.

Flokinomics took to Twitter to assure Binance that it will be the “biggest and best” non fungible token (NFT) marketplace on the BSC network.

Meanwhile, Floki Inu calls itself the “third biggest meme coin” after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Floki Inu also retweeted a post that its market cap has climbed to $778 million and rising.

The Floki Inu team is currently working on three flagship utility projects — an NFT gaming metaverse known as Valhalla, an NFT and merchandise marketplace known as FlokiPlaces, and a content/education platform known as Floki Inuversity.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat And Analyst Sees Buying Opportunities Ahead

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

