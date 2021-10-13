Merchants On Major Development Platform Wix Can Now Accept Payments In Dogecoin, Bitcoin And These Cryptos

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), a major cloud-based development platform, is adding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and a slew of other cryptos on its e-commerce platform.

What Happened: Wix would integrate BitPay’s blockchain payment solution with its e-commerce platform which will, in turn, allow Wix merchants to accept DOGE, BTC and other coins such as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Wrapped Bitcoin and Litecoin, alongside 5 stablecoins, as per a statement from BitPay.

“We're continuing to integrate with innovative payment partners to offer Wix merchants even more payment options to offer their customers,” said Omer Shatzky, Head of Billing and Payments at Wix.

“Wix is one of the largest and most widely used web development platforms with over 210 million users, so this is another step forward in moving cryptocurrency mainstream,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair.

Pair pointed to the “massive trillion-dollar cryptocurrency marketplace,” which can help businesses get to market quickly and capture incremental sales.

Why It Matters: In the first phase, the service would be available to merchants in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Canada, and Germany, as per the statement.

Merchants can begin accepting crypto payments by clicking BitPay in their dashboard settings on Wix and creating an account with BitPay. No integration is required and the processing fee is 1%, said BitPay.

This month, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Adam Aron said that the cinema chain would accept DOGE for the sale of digital gift cards.

Dogecoin adoption is growing rapidly and the Shiba Inu-themed coin can be spent at 1,704 merchants as per CryptWerk data. This is a rise of 41.3% from end-January and 61.63% higher compared with January 2020.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE traded 2.55% higher at $0.23.

