As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rallies Hit Snag, ShibX, Baby Dogecoin And These Minor Knockoffs Continue To Strike Massive Gains

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs such as ShibX (CRYPTO: SHIBX), Hina Inu (CRYPTO: HINA), Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) and other minor altcoins are seeing massive gains even as the rally in the apex meme cryptocurrency and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) loses steam.

What Happened: ShibX is extending its rally and is up 911.7% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00000004217 at press time.

The altcoin has surged 924.9% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 914.5% against Ethereum during the past 24 hours.

The new token, which was launched on Oct. 10, operates on the Binance Smart Chain and has a trading volume of $3.59 million during the last 24 hours.

Among other Dogecoin knockoffs, Hina Inu has gained 98.8% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000000014, while Hanzo Inu (CRYPTO: HNZO) is up 94.4% during the 24-hour period to $0.0000002024.

Baby Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: BABYSHIBAINU) has surged 102.6% over 24 hours to $0.00000002401, while Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) is up 40.3% to $0.000000001646.

Why It Matters: The project behind ShibX on Tuesday retweeted a post on Twitter that the token has crossed a market capitalization of $5 million.

ShibX also announced it is conducting a meme competition for all token holders.

📣 NEW ANNOUNCMENT 📣 WE ARE RUNNING A MEME COMPETITION FOR ALL OUR HOLDERS. Join https://t.co/WVtZaDDOTa to enter. PRIZES

1ST PRIZE = $500

2ND PRIZE = $250

3RD PRIZE = $100 COUNTDOWN TIMER:https://t.co/MDjdacMx2u — ShibX (@ShibXOfficial) October 12, 2021

Hina Inu is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer deflationary community token that passively rewards its holders with a 2% tax redistribution for all transactions.

Hina Inu says on its website that is currently on a mission to form the largest INU ecosystem dubbed “Super Pack,” while simultaneously focusing on the implementation of its NFT marketplace.

Hina Inu announced on Twitter Tuesday that Fat Doge (CRYPTO: FOGE), Keisuke Inu (CRYPTO: KEI) and Hina Inu are now integrated into one Superpack, while Kuma Inu (CRYPTO: KUMA) is an affiliate.

