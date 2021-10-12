fbpx

Is Ethereum Classic The Laggard Play To Bitcoin? Here's What The Chart Says

byMelanie Schaffer
October 12, 2021 5:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Ethereum Classic The Laggard Play To Bitcoin? Here's What The Chart Says

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) was trading slightly lower Tuesday in sympathy with sector leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic has so far failed to erase its Sept. 7 losses caused by a flash crash the day El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.

The alt-coin may need more time to consolidate on the daily chart but has set itself into a bullish pattern that could propel Ethereum Classic higher.

See Also: Ethereum vs Ethereum Classic

The Ethereum Classic Chart: On Oct. 1 Ethereum Classic broke up bullishly from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since Sept. 8. Since the break, Ethereum Classic has failed to make a move higher and has been consolidating mostly sideways between a support level at $50.93 and resistance at $55.12.

The crypto has tested the $50.93 level on four separate occasions and bounced, which has created a bullish quadruple bottom pattern. If the pattern is recognized, Ethereum Classic may trend higher and break up through the resistance above.

On Tuesday, Ethereum Classic was working to print a bullish hammer candlestick. The pattern is found at the bottom of a downtrend and can indicate a reversal is in the cards. Higher prices on Wednesday will be needed to confirm if the candle pattern was recognized.

Ethereum Classic is trading slightly below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), but with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, which indicates bearish indecision. The crypto is also trading below the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates an overall bearish sentiment. On Tuesday, the crypto attempted to break above all three moving averages but was rejected and wicked from the levels.

  • Bulls want to see big bullish volume come in and drive Ethereum Classic up above the moving averages and through resistance at the $55.12 mark. If the crypto can regain the levels as support it has room to make its way back up toward $60 zone.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume drop Ethereum Classic down under $50.93 to negate the quadruple bottom pattern and confirm a new downtrend is in play. Under the level the crypto has further support at $44.66 and $40.57.etc_oct._12.png

Photo: Matrix (public domain) via Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Buy Bitcoin's Dip Before New All-Time Highs, Analysts Suggest

Buy Bitcoin's Dip Before New All-Time Highs, Analysts Suggest

Experts suggest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will soon offer market participants an opportunity to buy the dip before it heads towards new all-time highs. read more
Shiba Inu's Twitter Popularity Wins On Dogecoin, Bitcoin And Ethereum

Shiba Inu's Twitter Popularity Wins On Dogecoin, Bitcoin And Ethereum

New data further confirms Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is a rising star in the crypto world, since the coin's Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) mentions exceeded that of leading memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $350M Worth of BTC Off Bitfinex

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $350M Worth of BTC Off Bitfinex

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $349,688,122 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qd4ysezhmypwty5dnw7c8nqy5h5nxg0xqsvaefd0qn5kq32vwnwqqgv4rzr. read more
Is Bitcoin Headed For $85,000?

Is Bitcoin Headed For $85,000?

The price of the world's first cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has jumped by over 90% since its July low of about $29,000. read more