Kuma Inu Price Surges 85%: What's Going On?

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 12, 2021 4:18 am
The price of cryptocurrency Kuma Inu (CRYPTO: KUMA) has surged 82.4% to $0.00000005179 over 24 hours in the early hours of Tuesday.

What Happened: Kuma Inu rose 85.1% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 89.3% against Ethereum. The altcoin is down 5.2% from its all-time high of $0.00000056 reached earlier on Monday.

For comparison, the apex meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 5.24% lower at $0.2261 at press time.

Why It Matters: Kuma is the native token that is used in the Kuma Breeder, a yield farming protocol. The project behind the token says it is fully decentralized and is community-driven.

Kuma Inu says on its website that it is a community-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX and Kuma NFT.

Kuma launched its v1 token in May with one quadrillion tokens. 50% of the supply was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s wallet, while 3% was sent to the token’s early investor Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

The project behind the token announced the Kuma Token V2 migration in June.

Kuma Inu announced on Twitter in September that it accidently burnt all liquidity provider tokens.

Read Next: Shiba Inu Surges Another 14% But Is An End To Rally Coming Soon?

Photo: Courtesy of Kuma Inu

Why Has Dogecoin Lost Its Mojo Today?

Why Has Dogecoin Lost Its Mojo Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 4.54% over 24 hours to $0.22 on early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has lost 4.86% of its price over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Shiba Inu Surges Another 14% But Is An End To Rally Coming Soon?

Shiba Inu Surges Another 14% But Is An End To Rally Coming Soon?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) shot up 14.09% to $0.00003082 over 24 hours in the early hours of Tuesday. What Happened: The self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer has soared 142.74% so far this week. read more
This New Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Off Coin Is Up 1000% Today

This New Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Off Coin Is Up 1000% Today

A new Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knock-off cryptocurrency, ShibX (CYPTO: ShibX), has skyrocketed more than 1000% over 24 hours leading to press time at Monday night. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 4.71% lower over 24 hours at $0.23 early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 9.37% over a seven-day trailing period. read more