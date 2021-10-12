fbpx

Shiba Inu Surges Another 14% But Is An End To Rally Coming Soon?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 12, 2021 3:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Surges Another 14% But Is An End To Rally Coming Soon?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) shot up 14.09% to $0.00003082 over 24 hours in the early hours of Tuesday.

What Happened: The self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer has soared 142.74% so far this week.

SHIB rose 12% and 14.18% against Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively.

In the last 30-days, SHIB has soared 350.56%. At press time, the coin traded 20.55% below the all-time high of $0.0000388 it reached in May.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why It Matters: SHIB’s 24-hour trading volumes soared 122.28% to $7.72 billion.

At press time, SHIB was the second most trending coin after BTC on Twitter and was mentioned in 4,263 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The current exuberance around SHIB is incomparable with the one seen in May, as per a CoinDesk report.

Using Google Trends data, CoinDesk noted that the search term “how to buy shiba inu” is returning a relatively low value of 10 over the past 12 months.

While the general interest picked up as SHIB charted mega weekly gains, it has not touched the peak 100 levels seen in May.

Meanwhile, Ukraine-based market analyst Yuriy Bishko noted that SHIB is mirroring DOGE’s movements in February-April 2021 which resulted in a 60% correction in April, reported Cointelegraph.

"If SHIB repeats the same pattern, [traders] can buy more coins at a 60% discount."

Bishko advocated a profit-taking strategy saying traders who purchased SHIB during sideways consolidation should offload 20%-30% of their positions if they are still holding after the rally, as per CoinDesk.

The analyst said that if SHIB’s net breakout stretch passes 500% then traders should sell another 70-80% of their net holdings.

Read Next: Welcome To The 'Bitcoin Season:' Apex Crypto Rise Eclipses Ethereum, Shiba Inu Gains Trump Dogecoin

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells Coinbase Shares For First Time As Stock Surges On Bitcoin Rally

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells Coinbase Shares For First Time As Stock Surges On Bitcoin Rally

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday lowered some of its exposure in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), its first such sale in the cryptocurrency exchange company’s stock since it went public in April. read more
This New Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Off Coin Is Up 1000% Today

This New Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Off Coin Is Up 1000% Today

A new Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knock-off cryptocurrency, ShibX (CYPTO: ShibX), has skyrocketed more than 1000% over 24 hours leading to press time at Monday night. read more
Welcome To The 'Bitcoin Season:' Apex Crypto Rise Eclipses Ethereum, Shiba Inu Gains Trump Dogecoin

Welcome To The 'Bitcoin Season:' Apex Crypto Rise Eclipses Ethereum, Shiba Inu Gains Trump Dogecoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded over the $56,000 level over 24 hours on Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 1.53% to $2.31 trillion. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 4.71% lower over 24 hours at $0.23 early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 9.37% over a seven-day trailing period. read more