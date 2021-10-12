fbpx

Why Stop At Ethereum? Reese Witherspoon Adds NFTs To Her Crypto Repertoire

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 12, 2021 4:55 am
Actor Reese Witherspoon said Monday she has purchased her first-ever non fungible token.

What Happened: The “Legally Blonde” actor made the announcement on Twitter and said she’s also keen on knowing about “amazing women creating” NFTs.

Reese’s invitation to Crypto Twitter for a conversation did not go unnoticed.

Meme handle Greg also jumped in on the action even though he admitted he was not a woman.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: Last month, Witherspoon had purchased her first-ever Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

At the time, social media star and boxer Logan Paul had offered the actor an NFT from the “World of Women” collection. That project aims at creating diversity in the digital art token space.

A number of celebrities have jumped aboard the NFT bandwagon. CryptoPunks, for example, are owned by Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams among others.

Snoop Dogg last month shelled out $3.9 million to add an XCopy NFT to his growing collection of digital art. 

Price Action: Over 24-hours, ETH traded 0.05% lower at $3,481.38.

Read Next: 'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

