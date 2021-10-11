fbpx

Bitcoin Gold, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
October 11, 2021 4:04 pm
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 13.67% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.09 billion, which is 512.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $15,551,050,927.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 11.55% to $1102.61. The trading volume for this coin is currently $104.72 million, which is 508.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,837,041,528 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,558,956.23
    Max Supply: 3,157,415.86
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 7.17% at $2.28. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $979.86 million, a 157.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $5,801,072,157 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) increased by 5.59% to $71.16. Bitcoin Gold’s current trading volume totals $32.34 million, a 44.04% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,248,109,154.
    Circulating Supply: 17,513,924
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) increased by 4.37% to $57813. Trading volume for this coin is 829.63 thousand, which is 90.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,304,327,931.
    Circulating Supply: 39,906.37
    Max Supply: 39,906.37
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) is up 4.05% at $57717. The trading volume for this coin is currently $535.92 million, which is 47.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,075,361,085.
    Circulating Supply: 209,218.51
    Max Supply: 209,218.51
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose 4.04% to $57781 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $44.37 billion, which is 36.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,088,952,282,738.
    Circulating Supply: 18,841,043
    Max Supply: 21,000,000

LOSERS

  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) decreased by 2.1% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.39 million, which is 15.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,653,409,209.
    Circulating Supply: 5,446,559,307
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) fell 2.06% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. NEM’s current trading volume totals $123.76 million, a 21.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,613,989,674.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 2.0% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $6.39 million, a 34.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,451,042,255.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 1.69% to $18.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 174.54 million, which is 23.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,361,251,735.
    Circulating Supply: 231,848,400.17
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) fell 1.64% to $2.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $88.38 million, which is 2.84% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,434,785,977.
    Circulating Supply: 672,301,575.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.22% to $177.17 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $327.83 million, a 3.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $3,342,543,338.
    Circulating Supply: 18,866,589.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.1% to $7.65 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 84.66 million, which is 70.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,255,895,034.
    Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000

