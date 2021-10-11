Bitcoin Gold, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 13.67% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.09 billion, which is 512.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $15,551,050,927.

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,558,956.23

Max Supply: 3,157,415.86

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 17,513,924

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 39,906.37

Max Supply: 39,906.37

Circulating Supply: 209,218.51

Max Supply: 209,218.51

Circulating Supply: 18,841,043

Max Supply: 21,000,000

LOSERS

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) decreased by 2.1% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.39 million, which is 15.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,653,409,209.

Circulating Supply: 5,446,559,307

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 231,848,400.17

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 672,301,575.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,866,589.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000

