fbpx

Time To Get Bullish: Bitcoin On Exchanges Hits Three-Year Low

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 11, 2021 4:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Time To Get Bullish: Bitcoin On Exchanges Hits Three-Year Low

The amount of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) held on cryptocurrency exchanges hit a three-year low of 2,520,952 BTC — a rather bullish sign considering that moving Bitcoin out of the exchange usually conflicts with having the intention to sell it in the near future.

What Happened: According to Glassnode data, Bitcoin held on cryptocurrency exchanges has not been this low since early October 2018, with the previous three-year low being reported on Sept. 17.

Glassnode's chart reporting the transfer volume of Bitcoin out of exchanges also shows that currently, the seven-day moving average of the outflow is at a one-month high of $64,749,128 — the previous one-month high of $64,690,268 was reported on Sept. 12.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT? 

A Monday tweet by Documenting Bitcoin pointed out that Bitcoin's growth recently made it so its valuation alone exceeded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) combined.

CoinMarketCap's data indicates as of press time the coin's network is valued at $1.08 trillion, after regaining the trillion-dollar milestone thanks to a recent institutional push.

BTC Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap's data, as of press time Monday Bitcoin is trading at about $57,530.30 after seeing its price increase by about 5.56%.

Photo: kevin tatchinda fogue from Pixabay

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Gold, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Bitcoin Gold, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
China's Crypto Ban Is A Boon To DeFi, Expert Suggests

China's Crypto Ban Is A Boon To DeFi, Expert Suggests

China's latest cryptocurrency ban resulted in some panic-selling digital assets, but according to others, it is a quite welcome change to the crypto landscape. read more
Why This Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock Is Rallying Monday

Why This Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock Is Rallying Monday

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were trading higher Monday, with the cryptocurrency mining stock likely moving higher alongside Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Surging Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Surging Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is surging higher Monday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more