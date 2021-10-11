fbpx

Why This Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock Is Rallying Monday

byTyler Bundy
October 11, 2021 2:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock Is Rallying Monday

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares were trading higher Monday, with the cryptocurrency mining stock likely moving higher alongside Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Riot Blockchain was up 8.17% at $27.94 Monday afternoon. 

Riot Blockchain Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to have recently bounced off of the higher low trendline and is heading higher in what technical traders call a pennant pattern.
  • The $40 price level is an area where the stock has struggled to cross above in the past. The higher low trendline has been holding as support for a time and may continue to do so in the future. The higher low trendline is slowly working its way up to the resistance level.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue) Tuesday, indicating the sentiment in the stock is likely bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing the past couple of days and now sits at 49. This shows the stock has seen an increase of buyers in the past few days and buying pressure now almost equals the selling pressure.

riotdaily10-11-21.png

What’s Next For Riot Blockchain?

After seeing a bounce off support, bullish traders are looking to see the stock begin to head toward resistance. Bulls would then eventually like to see the stock break above resistance and be able to hold it as support. This could be a hint the stock is ready to see another strong bullish push.

Bears want to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline and start to hold it as resistance. If this line held as resistance, it could signal the stock is ready to see a strong bearish push in the future. Bears then want to see the stock form lower highs.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Surging Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Surging Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is surging higher Monday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Alibaba Turnaround, Michael Burry On Shiba Inu, Ethereum Co-Founder On 'Bitcoin Maxis' And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Alibaba Turnaround, Michael Burry On Shiba Inu, Ethereum Co-Founder On 'Bitcoin Maxis' And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Moving into a fresh trading week, here is a roundup of the top five stories Benzinga featured over the weekend that investors wouldn't want to miss out on. read more
Shiba Inu Was Top Gainer Last Week Among Top 100 Cryptos — These Coins Also Struck Massive Gains

Shiba Inu Was Top Gainer Last Week Among Top 100 Cryptos — These Coins Also Struck Massive Gains

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) was the top gainer among major coins last week. Here are the coins that rose the most during that time frame. read more