fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Surging Today

byAdam Eckert
October 11, 2021 11:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Surging Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is surging higher Monday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is up 4.21% at $57,493 over a 24-hour period. Ethereum is up 1.12% at $3,592 over a 24-hour period.

Bit Digital's average session volume is about 21 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume was approaching 10 million at publication time.

Bit Digital has a total float of about 48.7 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The short float is just over 5 million, representing about 23% of the total float.

Bit Digital is engaged in the Bitcoin mining business. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating Bitcoin, which the company may sell from time to time to fund its operating expenses.

BTBT Price Action: Bit Digital has traded as high as $33 and as low as $3.40 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 12.10% at $12.72 at time of publication.

Photo: Eivind Pedersen from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Rising Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is surging higher on above-average volume Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more