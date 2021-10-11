fbpx

Shiba Inu's Price Increased More Than 14% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
October 11, 2021 10:51 am
Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) price rose 14.17% to $0.000029. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 186.0% gain, moving from $0.000010 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 220.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 1.41%. The current market cap ranking for SHIB is #12 at 14.63 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Shiba Inu?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support SHIB:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

