Shiba Inu Was Top Gainer Last Week Among Top 100 Cryptos — These Coins Also Struck Massive Gains

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 11, 2021 2:50 am
SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) was the top gainer among major coins last week. Here are the coins that rose the most during that time frame.

SHIBA INU: The self-described "Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer" rose 222.51% over a seven-day period. The ascent in the coin’s price after a crypto whale or whales purchased trillions of SHIB last week. 

A tweet by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk embellished with a photo of his Shiba Inu dog “Floki” sitting in the front trunk of a Tesla vehicle also helped buoy SHIB.

There is also a growing clamor for adding SHIB to the platform operated by Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX): The token associated with the open network for decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) soared 66.81% for the week.

Stacks shot up this week thanks to the positive news surrounding non-fungible tokens, as per a Decrypt report.

Some of the NFTs that gained traction this week include Bitcoin Birds and StacksPunks, a knock-off of CryptoPunks. 

Bitcoin Birds collection traded at 16,651 STX, which StackPunks traded at 620,528 STX, putting the current values of the collections at $36,299.18 and $1.352 million respectively.

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM): The token of the highly scalable Decentralized Finance-oriented blockchain gained 46.36% over the last seven days.

FTM touched an all-time high of $2.45 on Friday. A day prior it was reported that flows from Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to Fantom averaged $10-25 million per day over September. 

Independent research firm Delphi Digital noted that flows to Fantom increased by an unprecedented amount due to a new yield farm last week.

Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE): The Decentralized Applications or DApps project’s token has shot up 41.9% over the week.

The project recently released a development roadmap and over the weekend revealed plans to make its 1wallet integrate Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) payment service Apple Pay.

Notable Mentions: Other gainers over the week included Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY), the token of a project focussing on bringing about a user-friendly blockchain development environment, which rose 43.02% over the last seven days. Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) and Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) soared 27.2% and 24.89% during the past seven days as well.

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

