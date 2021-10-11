Is 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Really 'Obsessed' With Dogecoin?

“Squid Game” actress Jung Ho-yeon, who made her debut with the popular Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) series, supposedly endorsed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in an interview with Vogue Korea, as per a tweet retweeted by YouTuber Matt Wallace.

What Happened: Digital marketing ninja “Topdoge” tweeted that the Squid Game star supposedly told Vogue that she was obsessed with Dogecoin.

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with Dogecoin. “I just think it’s something the world needs right now. Whenever I look at the $DOGE memes it makes my heart full.” pic.twitter.com/4W01HBzhji — 𝓣 𝓞 𝓟 𝓓 𝓞 𝓖 𝓔 (@TOPDOGE007) October 10, 2021

However, no link to the original Vogue article was posted in which Jung is supposed to have said, “I just think it’s something the world needs right now. Whenever I look at the $DOGE memes it makes my heart full.”

Why It Matters: Squid Game follows people who find themselves in debt competing to win millions of dollars in “Hunger Games” style competition. The show has become a hit on social media with Jung commanding a 15.6 million-strong following on Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) Instagram platform.

Last week, Vogue Korea had called her the number one Korean actress on social networking services and commented on her popularity in the East Asian country. This article also did not mention cryptocurrency or Dogecoin.

Vogue’s Korean edition also featured Jung’s sense of style last week. Dogecoin was not present in that piece either.

On Friday, Vogue UK published a piece charting Jung’s journey from being a Chanel model to a star of Netflix’s biggest hit but no mention was made of Dogecoin in the article.

Some on the Crypto Twitter were quick to notice that the Twitter post by Topdoge was inaccurate.

This is…sadly, inaccurate. I couldn't find anything on Google about this. — Madam Doge(@calic415) October 10, 2021

It’s a copy pasta meme. — Mike Ramos (@ezind555) October 10, 2021

There has been a meme circulating with the same theme, wherein inaccurate quotes are attributed to Jung, Dexerto noted. In one such meme, Jung is attributed as saying in the interview with Vogue Korea that she has been "obsessed with the video game 'Sonic Adventure 2'" and in another that she has been "obsessed with 'VALORANT' by Riot Games."

The Netflix show’s director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk told Korean media last month that when he first wrote Squid Game in 2008 he was in debt and had a hard life and the world is now more suitable for the show because of the ridiculous situation with “coins” happening in real life.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE traded 4.51% lower at $0.23 over 24 hours. On Friday, Netflix shares closed 0.13% higher at $632.66 in the regular session and fell 0.15% in the after-hours trading.

