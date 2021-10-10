fbpx

Will Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Or Ethereum Rise More By 2022?

byHenry Khederian
October 10, 2021 1:08 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year, will Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) grow the most?

  • Shiba Inu: 48.6%
  • Dogecoin: 29.3%
  • Ethereum: 22.1%

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu received a majority of support from traders and investors in this week’s study. Relative to Shiba Inu, respondents were less confident about the near-time price action of both Dogecoin and Ethereum.

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00002664 at press time and is trading sharply higher by 216% over the past week.

Dogecoin is trading around $0.243, lower by 3.4% over the trailing five sessions. Meanwhile, Litecoin has seen modest gains in the past five days, higher by 3.5% at $179.80.

For the uninitiated: Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network and plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem.

See Also: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in October 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

