fbpx

ETF Providing Investors Exposure To Companies Which Own Bitcoin Approved By SEC

byMichael Cohen
October 10, 2021 12:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
ETF Providing Investors Exposure To Companies Which Own Bitcoin Approved By SEC

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will give investors exposure to publicly traded companies which own bitcoin has been approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
What Happened: The Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF will track the performance of so-called “Bitcoin Industry Revolution Companies.” These are publicly listed companies that either hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin, or that make a majority of their profits through mining or building mining equipment, according to a prospectus filed Oct. 1.

That includes companies like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and mining companies like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

The fund will trade under the ticker BTCR. About 80% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in crypto stocks, while the remaining 20% will be invested in more traditional stocks. The ETF will not hold any cryptocurrencies directly.

What’s Next: The crypto community is still waiting for the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which some analysts are anticipating as soon as this year.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has indicated that he is not opposed to a futures-based bitcoin ETF such as those proposed by Valkyrie and BlockFi.

Even though Volt’s ETF is not the type the crypto industry is waiting for, it has the distinction of being the first bitcoin-focused ETF to receive regulatory approval.

Related Link: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Be Fueling Up To Skyrocket: What To Watch For

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Bear Markets Are Over, Says A Crypto Investment Firm CEO

Bitcoin Bear Markets Are Over, Says A Crypto Investment Firm CEO

Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital says the traditional bear markets in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are a thing of the past. read more
Bitcoin Mining Boom, Ethereum Origins, Shiba Inu Rally, Growing Dogecoin Adoption, Floki Coins: Crypto Week In Review

Bitcoin Mining Boom, Ethereum Origins, Shiba Inu Rally, Growing Dogecoin Adoption, Floki Coins: Crypto Week In Review

Here are some events that dominated the cryptocurrency market this week: read more
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Be Fueling Up To Skyrocket: What To Watch For

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Be Fueling Up To Skyrocket: What To Watch For

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have all settled into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. read more
Dell Founder Michael Dell Calls Blockchain Underrated, But No Comment On Bitcoin

Dell Founder Michael Dell Calls Blockchain Underrated, But No Comment On Bitcoin

Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), Michael Dell, says that blockchain is probably underrated, implying that the full potential of the now decade-ol read more