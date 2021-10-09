Dell Founder Michael Dell Calls Blockchain Underrated, But No Comment On Bitcoin

Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL), Michael Dell, says that blockchain is probably underrated, implying that the full potential of the now decade-old technology has yet to be tapped.

When asked about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the Dell Founder said, “I’m going to pass on that. I don’t really know.”

Dell has, so far, sold almost 800 million PCs and has a market cap of $80 billion.

Even though Michael didn’t want to talk about Bitcoin, back in mid-2014, the company accepted Bitcoin payments through a partnership with Coinbase.

In a month-long promotion in July 2014, it offered 10% savings on Alienware computers using Bitcoin up to $150.

But it stopped accepting Bitcoin in October 2017 due to low demand.

Michael had recently listed blockchain tech alongside autonomous vehicles and AI-driven biotech as a potential revenue driver.

He was talking about his new book “Play Nice but Win: A CEO’s Journey From Founder to Leader,” in which he discusses buying, selling, listing and delisting companies over the course of his career.

Photo: Unsplash