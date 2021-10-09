fbpx

Dell Founder Michael Dell Calls Blockchain Underrated, But No Comment On Bitcoin

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 9, 2021 4:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dell Founder Michael Dell Calls Blockchain Underrated, But No Comment On Bitcoin

Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL), Michael Dell, says that blockchain is probably underrated, implying that the full potential of the now decade-old technology has yet to be tapped. 

When asked about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the Dell Founder said, “I’m going to pass on that. I don’t really know.”

Dell has, so far, sold almost 800 million PCs and has a market cap of $80 billion.

Even though Michael didn’t want to talk about Bitcoin, back in mid-2014, the company accepted Bitcoin payments through a partnership with Coinbase

In a month-long promotion in July 2014, it offered 10% savings on Alienware computers using Bitcoin up to $150.

But it stopped accepting Bitcoin in October 2017 due to low demand.

Michael had recently listed blockchain tech alongside autonomous vehicles and AI-driven biotech as a potential revenue driver.

He was talking about his new bookPlay Nice but Win: A CEO’s Journey From Founder to Leader,” in which he discusses buying, selling, listing and delisting companies over the course of his career.
Photo: Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Bitcoin Will Hit This Six-Figure Price After Blowing Past $63,000

Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Bitcoin Will Hit This Six-Figure Price After Blowing Past $63,000

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is bullish on the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and says it is set to hit a six-figure price in the current cycle. read more
'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Calls Shiba Inu Coin Pointless, Citing One Quadrillion Supply

'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Calls Shiba Inu Coin Pointless, Citing One Quadrillion Supply

Hedge fund manager, investor, and physician Michael Burry has dismissed the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (C read more
Why Is Terra (LUNA) Surging Today?

Why Is Terra (LUNA) Surging Today?

What's Moving: Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) traded 1.77% higher at $45.64 on Thursday. The coin has seen an increase in value of 19.15% over a seven-day period. read more
Litecoin Turns 10: Here's How Much You Would Have Made If You Stuck With The Coin From The Start

Litecoin Turns 10: Here's How Much You Would Have Made If You Stuck With The Coin From The Start

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), the cryptocurrency that was conceived to provide fast, secure, and low-cost payments through the blockchain has turned 10 years old.  The Coin: LTC was released on Oct. 7, 2011, and the network went live five days later on Oct. 13, 2011.  read more