fbpx

Dogecoin Won't Go Much Higher: Analysis

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 9, 2021 12:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Won't Go Much Higher: Analysis

According to a recent analysis, leading memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) showed a positive trend this week, but a recent rejection at the topside of a pennant suggests that further gains are limited.

See Also: HOW TO BUY DOGECOIN (DOGE)

What Happened: According to a Saturday FXStreet analysis, Dogecoin's recent price action was limited by a descending trendline and a resistance level.

Now, prices are expected to get squeezed over the coming weeks, and the recent rejection at the top of the pennant suggests a bearish turn.

Recently, Dogecoin's price bounced off of an ascending trend line at $0.19 which resulted in the price topping at $0.29, hitting the monthly R1 resistance level and seeing a descending trend line from mid-August form a topside of the pennant. This limited Dogecoin's profits to only 50%.

Now Dogecoin bulls could try to form a green candle above $0.26, if the attempt is successful the analysts "expect a preemptive breakout from the pennant and the red descending trend towards $0.35."

If the price consolidates at such levels, bulls would be free to charge again and would find less resistance when proceeding to $0.35 and might even see $0.50 as a price target.

If bearish sentiment wins, major support levels can be found at the $0.19 and $0.16 price levels. The $0.14 price level is expected to be the floor that bulls will be guarding the most fiercely, since this is seen as a discount price for the coin.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: The 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Hasn't Sold A Single DOGE — Here Are His New Bets

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Short Ideas Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Calls Shiba Inu Coin Pointless, Citing One Quadrillion Supply

'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Calls Shiba Inu Coin Pointless, Citing One Quadrillion Supply

Hedge fund manager, investor, and physician Michael Burry has dismissed the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (C read more
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Who's A Good Boy?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Who's A Good Boy?

The battle between two hot cryptocurrencies centered on the Shiba Inu dog was the topic in a Benzinga Twitter poll. read more
Shiba Inu Takes On Dogecoin: Here's The Strategy

Shiba Inu Takes On Dogecoin: Here's The Strategy

Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) team decided to step up its game even more after recently seeing massive gains surpassing Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more
Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Cryptocurrency is making its latest push into the mainstream as New York-based brokerage Public.com lists multiple digital assets for trade.  See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT? read more