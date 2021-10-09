fbpx

Time To Short? Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp See Another Outage

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 9, 2021 11:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Time To Short? Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp See Another Outage

Social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), its chat service Whatsapp and image-based social media network Instagram went down for the second time in a single week on Friday.

What Happened: According to a Friday Business Insider report, Facebook's social media services went down again on Friday, after the firm became the butt of jokes of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey and comedian Blaire Erskine due to the outage that took place earlier this week.

The firm acknowledged the outage and apologized to its users after they found themselves unable to access the services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Facebook's server troubles coincided with the firm's CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently selling $26 million worth of stock — more precisely, 62,300 shares. After the sale, the executive still holds 352,500,524 shares.

The company explained that configuration changes on the company’s backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between Facebook’s data centers caused issues that interrupted communication.

The firm also found itself amid renewed controversy as some suggest that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission may soon get involved to regulate Facebook.

Price Action: Facebook's stock is 5.45% down over the last five days and trading at $330.05.

Related Link: What Are The Chances Mark Zuckerberg Isn't Facebook CEO In 2 Years?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Facebook Considers Getting Into NFTs

Facebook Considers Getting Into NFTs

What Happened: David Marcus, co-creator of Facebook, Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) cryptocurrency project Diem and the head of Facebook Financial, revealed that the company is exploring ways to enter the NFT space. read more
Why Jack Dorsey Sees Bitcoin As The Answer To Donald Trump Ban Controversy

Why Jack Dorsey Sees Bitcoin As The Answer To Donald Trump Ban Controversy

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc. read more
15 Under 40, 14 Over 90: A Look At The Youngest And Oldest Members Of The Forbes 400 List

15 Under 40, 14 Over 90: A Look At The Youngest And Oldest Members Of The Forbes 400 List

The annual Forbes 400 list highlights the people in the United States who have a net worth of $2.9 billion or more. The 40th annual list showed a range of ages 29 to 95 in 2021. Here is a look at the oldest and youngest people on the list and what makes their fortunes. read more
Bitcoin Charges Back In The Trillion Dollar Asset Club

Bitcoin Charges Back In The Trillion Dollar Asset Club

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market cap exceeds one trillion dollars once again, after its price saw a sudden surge topping $55,000. read more