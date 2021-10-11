Is it Too Late to Get into Cryptocurrency?

By Voyager's Charlotte Haughney-Siller, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cryptocurrency.

Timing is everything when it comes to investing, and crypto is no exception to this rule. Considering the advancement of crypto over the last decade, is now the time to get started?

What is Cryptocurrency?

In short, cryptocurrency (“crypto” for short) is a digital currency that is transacted on the blockchain, or a system of blockchains. It’s decentralized because the users of the network govern its policies and verify all transactions from anywhere around the world.

Through a completely digital commerce system, blockchain allows people to change the way they look at financial autonomy. This is because blockchains are transparent and easily accessible by anyone with an Internet connection, making them more universally available and capable of innovations compared to traditional financial systems.

Crypto is for the people, by the people, without being controlled or operated by any single country or corporation, bringing a level of freedom to the financial space that was previously unavailable to the everyday investor.

Why is the Crypto Market Growing?

The crypto industry has come a long way since the founding of Bitcoin, with over 4,000 cryptocurrencies available on the market. They range across the board from DeFi (decentralized finance) to stablecoins, NFTs, and more. Even with this surge in expansion and media coverage, many think we are in the early stages of the industry’s growth.

Perhaps the biggest sign of crypto market growth is the way it’s affected the institutions surrounding it. Crypto adoption has increased, especially recently, because it is garnering high-impact use cases due to mainstream demand.

Investment firms, banking institutions, and businesses alike are trying to find ways to incorporate it into their portfolios and payment options. Governments, in particular, are beginning to give serious attention to the use of stablecoins as CBDCs (central bank digital currencies).

While the volatility of the crypto market may cause more reserved investors a preliminary pause, even conservative banking platforms are beginning to suggest incorporating cryptocurrency investments for portfolio diversification. With so many use cases and offerings developing daily, crypto continues to make its way into more diversified households and portfolios.

Why Do People Buy Crypto?

There are a couple of reasons why even those who aren’t early crypto believers are getting into the game. The world of crypto has perks that the traditional world of finance can’t compete with.

Hedge Against Inflation

There is also the constant consideration of economic inflation, which is only heightened with every uptick of the Consumer Price Index. As everyday necessities increase in cost, the common economic solution of printing more money has consumers waking up in a cold sweat. In this instance, Bitcoin presents itself as a crypto hedge against inflation. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin available globally. It is often referred to as “digital gold” or “digital beachfront” due to its limited supply and increasing value.

Invest as you Want

Another perk of crypto investing is that you can invest in a portion of an asset as opposed to the whole thing. For example, you don’t have to buy a whole Bitcoin to own Bitcoin. Instead, you can buy fractions of a Bitcoin, also known as a satoshis, and still see a return on investment. This is why Voyager offers recurring buys on Bitcoin, so you can easily schedule investments in small amounts over time to passively grow your portfolio.

Is it Too Late to Buy Crypto?

Unlike the traditional stock market, there are facets of Bitcoin and crypto as a whole that make them an opportunity at any point in the game. The people who got in on Bitcoin in 2009 have most certainly seen a spectacular return on investment (unless they spent it on pizza a year later—timing applies to selling, too).

The current market is gaining momentum at an unprecedented rate, and after 10 years of consistent growth, crypto is just starting to have its day. Powerful voices in the financial community have acknowledged the bright future of Bitcoin, citing its recent institutional adoption and the benefits of using it for mainstream commerce.

We are just at the beginning of the financial revolution, and you can join right now.

How to Start Investing in Cryptocurrency

Are you ready to dive in? Voyager is making it easy for you to get in on the crypto action. Invest in over 60 digital assets on the Voyager app any time with just a swipe. Get $50 in Bitcoin when you sign up using code ZING on Voyager, deposit at least $100, and make your first trade. You can also earn annual rewards on over 30 digital assets when you hold the monthly minimum average in the app.

Get into crypto now on the Voyager app.

About Voyager

Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) and its subsidiaries (“Voyager”), is one of the fastest-growing, publicly-traded digital asset platforms in the United States. With over 60 digital assets, featuring a wide selection of altcoins, Voyager offers a secure way to trade using its easy-to-use mobile application. Voyager uniquely offers users the ability to earn annual rewards for maintaining a minimum balance in more than 30 different digital assets. Voyager was founded in 2018, to bring a more transparent and cost-efficient solution to trading in digital assets. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides digital asset payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com. Use code ZING during app sign up and get $50 in BTC after depositing $100 and making your first trade.

Voyager Cryptocurrency Risk Disclosure

Investment Advice Disclosure: This content is not investment advice and should not be relied on for such advice or as a substitute for consultation with professional accounting, tax, legal or financial advisors. The observations of industry trends should not be read as recommendations for digital assets, sectors, or future price movement predictions.

Photo by André François McKenzie on Unsplash