15 Under 40, 14 Over 90: A Look At The Youngest And Oldest Members Of The Forbes 400 List

The annual Forbes 400 list highlights the people in the United States who have a net worth of $2.9 billion or more. The 40th annual list showed a range of ages 29 to 95 in 2021. Here is a look at the oldest and youngest people on the list and what makes their fortunes.

The Forbes 400 List: The combined wealth of the 2021 list is over $4.5 trillion, the highest amount in its 40 year history.

“Despite the uncertainty and the ever-changing market economy, the 2021 Forbes 400 shows that America’s wealthiest have grown far richer.” Assistant Managing Editor Kerry A. Dolan said. “The wealthiest Americans collectively saw a 40 percent increase over last year, and nearly all are richer than they were last year.”

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos topped the list for the fourth straight year with a $201 billion net worth.

The Youngest: There are 15 people under the age of 40 that appear on the Forbes 400 2021 list. This is an increase from the 13 and 12 in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

List newcomer Sam Bankman-Fried is the youngest billionaire on the list at age 29. The founder of FTX has a net worth of $22.5 billion thanks to the rising value of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded two years ago.

FTX has become a household name in the crypto world and is increasing its presence in sports. The company has deals with Trevor Lawrence, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Major League Baseball and the Miami Heat among others.

FTX was valued at $18 billion in July.

Here are the youngest people on the list:

Evan Spiegel (31): $13.8 billion, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Bobby Murphy (33): $15.2 billion, co-founder and CTO of Snap Inc.

Fred Ehrsam (33): $3.5 billion, co-founder of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), left the company in 2017 and still owns 6% of the company.

Lukas Walton (35): $17.2 billion, grandson of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) founder Sam Walton, inherited father’s stake in company.

Baiju Bhatt (36): $2.9 billion, co-founded Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), left company in Nov. 2020, maintains 8% stake in the company.

Mark Zuckerberg (37): $134.5 billion, co-founder and CEO Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), one of eight centibillionaires on Forbes’ list.

Dustin Moskovitz (37): $24.1 billion, co-founder Facebook and Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN), owns around a third of Asana stock and a 2% stake in Facebook.

Brian Armstrong (38): $11.5 billion, co-founder and CEO Coinbase, holds 19% stake in the company.

Nathan Blecharczyk (38): $10.0 billion co-founder Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), other co-founders of Airbnb graduated from list by hitting age 40 in the past year.

Scott Duncan (38): $2.6 billion, inherited stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), a pipeline company.

R.J. Scaringe (38): $3.4 billion, founder of electric vehicle company Rivian, which was valued at $27.6 billion ahead of its upcoming IPO.

Ernest Garcia III (39): $9.3 billion, founder of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Lynsi Snyder (39): $4.2 billion, only female on the under 40 list inherited In-N-Out Burger, the restaurant chain founded by her grandparents.

Ben Silbermann (39): $3.3 billion, co-founder and CEO of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Related Link: Forbes Media Going Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know

The Oldest: There are 14 members of the Forbes 400 2021 list that are 90 years of age or older. The majority of these people have appeared on the list before.

David Gottesman (95): $3.1 billion, investor and board member of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB).

Alice Schwartz (95): $3.2 billion, co-founder Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Ted Lerner (95): $4.7 billion, real estate investor and owner of MLB’s Washington Nationals.

Charles Dolan (94): $5.6 billion, media and sports mogul with ownership stakes in AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE).

W. Herbert Hunt (92): $2.9 billion, oil tycoon.

Archie Aldis Emmerson (92): $3.5 billion, owns over 2 million acres of land and is the third largest landowner in the U.S.

Bernard Marcus (92): $9.1 billion, co-founder of retail giant Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Gordon Moore (92): $10.8 billion, do-founder and former CEO/chairman of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Donald Newhouse (92): $18.1 billion, media tycoon with stakes in Reddit and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA).

George Soros (91): $8.6 billion, hedge fund tycoon.

Edward Johnson III (91): $11.5 billion, son of the Fidelity founder and former money manager.

Warren Buffett (91): $102 billion, founder of Berkshire Hathaway.

Walter Scott Jr. (90): $4.2 billion, former Board of Director with Berkshire Hathaway and energy stock investor, passed away in September.

Rupert Murdoch (90): $23 billion, media tycoon with stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

