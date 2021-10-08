fbpx

AMC Is Playing '3-Dimensional Chess,' Says CEO Adam Aron Ahead Of 'No Time To Die' Opening Weekend

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 8, 2021 12:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMC Is Playing '3-Dimensional Chess,' Says CEO Adam Aron Ahead Of 'No Time To Die' Opening Weekend

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron has seemingly taken a dig at people who are predicting that the days of seeing movies in theatres are over.

What Happened: Aron took to Twitter to say that it felt like AMC was playing "3-dimensional chess" ahead of the opening weekend of the 25th James Bond movie “No Time To Die.”  The movie makes its U.S. debut on Friday.

The CEO’s tweet had 6519 likes and was retweeted 1809 times, as of press time.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull and YouTuber Matt Wallace lauded AMC’s recent move to accept the meme cryptocurrency for payments in response to the tweet, calling it a “3D chess move.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogeoin (DOGE)

Aron had said on Monday that about 3.9 million people worldwide visited an AMC Entertainment theatre last weekend.

The CEO noted that “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and the latest Bond movie helped the movie theatre chain to set records for the highest-grossing weekend since the pandemic began in 2020.

See Also: AMC Surges As #APESNOTLEAVING Trends On Twitter

Why It Matters: AMC Entertainment is seeing a strong recovery from the impact of the pandemic, when lockdowns forced the company to close its theatres.

AMC Entertainment managed to avoid bankruptcy during the pandemic and reopened 98% of its locations in March. The company’s stock continues to see high interest from retail investors and has skyrocketed a whopping 1699% since the year began.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 3.6% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $38.14, but declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $38.14.

Read Next: 5 Things To Know About 'No Time To Die' Star Lashana Lynch, The First Black And Female 007

Photo: Courtesy of Samantha Celera on Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News

Related Articles

As Shiba Inu Crashes, These Dogecoin Knockoffs Are Still Striking Massive Gains

As Shiba Inu Crashes, These Dogecoin Knockoffs Are Still Striking Massive Gains

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs such as Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), Baby Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: BABYSHIBAINU) and SafeMoon Inu (CRYPTO: SMI) are seeing massive gains on Thursday night even as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Largely Muted As Action Shifts To L1s And DeFi

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Largely Muted As Action Shifts To L1s And DeFi

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is taking a breather after running up yesterday as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.65% to $2.29 trillion. read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Shiba Inu Coin On Jan. 31, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Shiba Inu Coin On Jan. 31, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies of the week has been Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), a coin that was launched read more
Why Is Dogecoin In A Slumber Today While Other Meme Coins Surge?

Why Is Dogecoin In A Slumber Today While Other Meme Coins Surge?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2% lower at $0.245 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has gained 22% over a seven-day period. read more