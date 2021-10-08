fbpx

As Shiba Inu Crashes, These Dogecoin Knockoffs Are Still Striking Massive Gains

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 7, 2021 10:47 pm
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs such as Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), Baby Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: BABYSHIBAINU) and SafeMoon Inu (CRYPTO: SMI) are seeing massive gains on Thursday night even as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tumbled and Dogecoin remained muted.

What Happened: Flokinomics continued to rally and is up 201.4% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00004504 at press time.

The three-day-old token has surged 203.5% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 194.6% against Ethereum during the past 24 hours.

Among other Dogecoin spinoffs, Baby Shiba Inu traded 414.9% higher at $0.00000001456 over the past 24 hours, while SafeMoon Inu surged 277.62% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000899.

Memecoin (CRYPTO: MEM) gained 248.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.4496 and Fantom Doge (CRYPTO: RIP) jumped 198.2% over 24 hours to $0.000000003984. DogeGF (CRYPTO: DOGEGF) traded 122% higher during the last 24 hours at $0.000000001751.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Some of the Dogecoin knockoffs are continuing to rally after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his dog Floki earlier this week.

The project behind Flokinomics retweeted a post on Thursday about the new coin gaining huge media coverage over the past few days, including on Fox News.

Flokinomics also said on Twitter that the coin’s logos have now been added to BSC scan, dextools, trust wallet and poocoin.

Baby Shiba Inu announced on Twitter that it has crossed 50,000 holders.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is down 30.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.00002209 after striking huge gains over the past few days. The self-described DOGE-Killer rose to a four-month high on Wednesday after whale investors made several sizeable investments in the preceding days.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Largely Muted As Action Shifts To L1s And DeFi

